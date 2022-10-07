How Old Is Corey Gamble? Age, Early Years, Career, Dating, and Many More Updates

Corey Gamble is an American businessman and television personality who was born on November 10, 1980. He is well-known for dating television personality Kris Jenner. While attending the birthday celebration of renowned fashion designer Ricardo Tisci in Ibiza, Spain, Corey first met Kris. From that point on, they have been together.

After meeting the well-known TV personality, Korey began to frequently appear with Kris, which caused the public and the media to take notice. His following on social media began to grow significantly as his fame grew. When Corey Gamble began dating the well-known momager and TV personality, his notoriety grew. His social media sites saw an increase in followers after he joined Kris Jenner on stage. His Twitter page has gathered more than 26,000 followers, whilst his Instagram account currently has over 755,000 followers.

Early Years

Atlanta, Georgia, in the USA, is where Corey Gamble was born. He enrolled in Atlanta’s “Westlake High School,” a high school. After graduating from Westlake High School, he enrolled at “Morehouse college,” an all-male liberal arts college.

Career

What has made Corey Gamble well-known? After graduating from Morehouse College, Corey Gamble began working for Scooter Braun, the manager of the mega-pop singer Justin Bieber, in order to pursue his ambition of being an entrepreneur.

Corey is currently employed with Scooter Braun’s marketing firm and full-service entertainment business, SB Projects, as a manager.

However, his popularity grew more as a result of the people he was associated with than because of him specifically.

Corey first met Kris Jenner, a well-known TV personality, at Ricardo Tisci’s birthday celebration. The couple began dating, which increased the businessman’s popularity. He experienced a social media upswing and now has more than 1 million Instagram followers.

His appearance on the well-known television programme on the cable and satellite television channel “E!” also helped him gain fame. The daily drama of Kris and her well-known children Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Rob, and Kendall can be found in “Keeping up with the Kardashians.”

Corey Gamble: Who Is He?

Corey Gamble is a corporate entrepreneur and talent manager, although he is arguably most known for his roughly eight-year relationship with Kris Jenner, which they began in 2014. He has frequently joined Kris on red carpets and in KUWTK episodes.

Corey is originally from Atlanta, Georgia, where he attended Morehouse College to study business marketing. He now resides in Los Angeles with Kris.

He was born on November 10, 1980, making him 41 years old, the same age as Kim Kardashian, Kris’ second-eldest child.

Additionally, it indicates that Corey and Kris are 25 years apart in age but are both Scorpios because their birthdays are only five days apart (which is important, obviously). Kris was born on November 5, 1955, when she was 66 years old.

How Long Have Corey and Kris Been Dating?

When Kim’s ex-husband Kanye West hosted a birthday celebration for fashion designer Riccardo Tisci in Ibiza in August 2014 to celebrate his 40th birthday, Corey and Kris first met. After the event, Corey quickly began to appear in Kris’ photos, and the two have been almost inseparable ever since.

According to rumours, Corey dated Atlanta Exes actress Sheree Buchanan for three years before that. At the time the two met, Kris was going through a divorce due to her separation from Caitlyn Jenner.

Although it’s unknown when Corey and Kris truly became a couple after meeting, it’s believed that by October 2014, when Corey travelled with the family to Las Vegas to celebrate Kim Kardashian’s birthday, the two were already dating.

On a double date with Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus in April 2015, the pair officially joined Instagram. A little haphazard, but hey, we appreciate a well-known friendship.

Individual Life

Corey first met Kris Jenner in 2014 in Ibiza, Spain, where he was a guest at designer Riccardo Tisci’s 40th birthday celebration that was thrown by Jenner’s son-in-law Kayne West. Jenner is the mother of Kylie and Kendall Jenner as well as Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert Kardashian.

In October 2014, according to reports, Gamble and Jenner went on their first date at the Casa Vega restaurant in Sherman Oaks, California. He also accompanied her to Las Vegas that month to celebrate Kim’s birthday. Corey was 33 years old and Kris was 58 years old at the time. The pair had a vacation in Mexico the next month, and when they returned home, paparazzi caught them making out in the airport.