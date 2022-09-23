How Old Is Coco Gauff? When She Won Her Maiden Grand Slam, how Old Was She?

Cori Dionne “Coco” Gauff, an American tennis player, was born on March 13, 2004. Her highest singles and doubles rankings in her career came on September 12, 2022, and August 15, 2022, respectively. Gauff, who is 15 years old, became the youngest singles title winner on the WTA Tour since 2004 when she won the 2019 Linz Open. She has won five doubles titles on the WTA Tour, including three with Caty McNally and two with Jessica Pegula. She has also won two WTA Tour singles titles. Gauff gained notoriety after defeating Venus Williams in the Wimbledon 2019 first round.

Gauff played a variety of sports as a kid. His parents were NCAA Division I university athletes in basketball and track & field. Inspired by the Williams sisters and favoring an individual sport, she decided to play tennis.

Gauff achieved success as a junior and received funding to attend the French academy of Patrick Mouratoglou. She started competing on the ITF Junior Circuit at the age of 13, and in just her fourth ITF competition, she placed second at the junior US Open in 2017, making her the youngest finalist in the tournament’s history. After defeating McNally to win the junior French Open singles championship, she rose to the top of the junior rankings. Additionally, she and McNally won a junior Grand Slam doubles title at the 2018 US Open.

Gross Value

As of 2022, Coco Gauff has a net worth of $2.5 million USD. From her successful bouts, Coco made $75 000 and $140 000 USD. When he defeated Venus Williams in the 2019 Wimbledon event, her salary increased. Due to her outstanding performance in the matches, her net worth has not yet increased.

Height

She is one of the world’s most talented young tennis players. She is a tall woman, standing at 5 feet, 10 inches. She weighs 55 kg and has a tight food regimen. She has black hair and dark brown eyes. There is no tattoo and the US shoe size is 7. She is making progress in her tennis career and wants to be the greatest in the world.

When Was Cori “coco” Gauff Born?

The age of Cori “Coco” Gauff is 18. On March 13, 2004, she was born in Delray Beach, Florida. Gauff’s zodiac sign, according to astrologers, is Pisces.

Who Is the Trainer for Cori “coco” Gauff?

The career development of Cori “Coco” Gauff has been greatly aided by her father, Corey. Since early 2019, Jean-Christophe Laurel, a former French tennis player, has been with him in the Gauff camp. Additionally, Roger Federer is the owner of Team8, the agency that represents “Coco.”

Who Are the Parents of Cori “coco” Gauff?

The Gauff family includes Cori and her parents, Candi and Corey. She is Codey Gauff and Cameron Gauff’s elder sister. Cori was seven years old when she began playing tennis. She comes from a sporting background. Her mother Candi was a track and field athlete at Florida State University, and Corey used to play basketball for Georgia State University in the United States.

Age Limits for Women’s Tennis

The WTA organization decided to restrict skilled competition play to players aged 14 to 17 in 1994. (Younger players are not allowed to become experts.) A player can compete in eight expert events when they are 14 years old, and they can compete in 16 expert events when they are 17 years old. Wins have the potential to increase the number of permitted events. However, a player cannot attain full star status until they turn 18 years old.

These rules are intended to protect players, at least in part, as a result of the burnout Jennifer Capriati faced in her career after becoming famous at the age of 13. However, there have been questions over whether the design is overly constrictive. Gauff has taken her time moving up the player ranks because she can only participate in so many contests. Her highest ranking to date was No. 23, which she achieved.