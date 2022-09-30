How Old Is Chante Moore? Age, Height, Husband, Family, Career and Many More

Chanté Torrance Moore, an American singer-songwriter, actor, television host, and novelist, was born on February 17, 1967. Moore became well-known in the early 1990s and made a name for herself as an R&B vocalist.

Precious, her first studio album, was released in 1992. On November 14, 1994, the RIAA awarded the album a gold certification in the United States, and it went on to produce R&B hits including “Love’s Taken Over” and “It’s Alright.” Her second album, A Love Supreme, which was released in 1994, did not enjoy the same level of popularity as her debut.

This Moment Is Mine, her third album, was published in 1999. Her first top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 2 on the R&B chart, “Chanté’s Got a Man,” which was featured on the album, became both her hallmark tune and her best-charting song to date. Following that, she put out three more solo studio albums: Exposed (2000), Love the Woman (2008), and Moore Is More (2013) as well as two albums with Kenny Lattimore: Things That Lovers Do (2003) and Uncovered/Covered (2006).

In 2013, Moore, who has achieved success in music, also established herself as a television personality. She participated in the reality series R&B Divas: Los Angeles on TV One for three seasons before it was canceled.

Worth of Chante Moore:

A reality television personality and R&B singer from the United States, Chante Moore has a net worth of $1.5 million. On February 17, 1967, Chante Moore was born in San Francisco, California. Chante first learned to sing at her father’s church, where he served as a minister in their neighborhood. Chante competed in beauty pageants while still in high school despite trying to make singing her full-time job.

Finally, an MCA Records executive discovered her when she was 22 years old. “Precious,” Chante’s debut album from 1992, won gold and peaked at number 20 on the US gospel charts. Later, she would put out two collections and seven additional solo albums. Additionally, Chante has put out more than 15 singles. She is the recipient of a Soul Train Music Award, an American Music Award, and an NAACP Image Award.

The Life and Education of Chante Moore

The musician was born in 1967. By 2021, she will have reached the age of 54. On February 17th, Moore celebrates her birthday with her loved ones and close friends. Her zodiac sign, according to her date of birth, is Aquarius. Chante is a very independent and tenacious woman. She was born in California’s San Francisco.

She is an American citizen by birth and possesses American nationality. She was born and raised in the country. Chante was brought up in a strict Christian home and professes to be a Christian. Her parents were evangelists for Christianity. Regarding her educational history, few specifics are known.

The Career of Chante Moore

She was mostly into pageants and beauty contests. Her destiny, nevertheless, steered her in a different direction. Louis Silas Jr., an executive at MCA, found her and recognized her potential. Early in the 1990s, MCA Records signed Moore. Warner Bros. already signed Chante when she was 19 years old. The release date of her self-titled debut album was September 29th, 1992. Chante has frequently reached the Billboard Top Charts.

She debuted a brand-new song titled “Ghetto Love” in 2016. She later revealed a new song, “Real One,” which was released on February 3, 2017, in late January 2017.

Personal Life of Chante Moore

In 1991, she tied the knot with a buddy from her youth. But only two years after their marriage, Chante began to feel that their love had faded. Following their divorce, she began dating Kadeem Hardison in 1993. Chante gave birth to a daughter from this union, who was given the name Sophia Hardison. In 1997, Kareem and Chante were wed; however, they eventually divorced in 2000.

In Jamaica in 2002, Chante remarried singer, Kenny Lattimore. A son from this union was born to her. In 2011, she and her husband divorced once more. Chante and BET programmer Stephen Hill got engaged on October 26, 2021.