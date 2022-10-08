How Old Is Cate Blanchett? Age, Family, Career, Movies & More

Actor and producer Catherine Elise Blanchett AC was born in Australia on May 14, 1969. She is regarded as one of the best actors of her generation and is well-known for her versatility in independent and mainstream films as well as on stage. In addition to being nominated for a Tony Award and two Primetime Emmy Awards, she has won numerous awards, including two Academy Awards, three British Academy Film Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and two Academy Awards.

Young Adulthood and Career

With an Australian mother and an American father who passed away when Blanchett was 10 years old, she grew up in a suburb of Melbourne. She earned her degree in drama from the National Institute of Dramatic Art in 1992 after completing her study of art history at the University of Melbourne.

On the Australian stage, her professional acting career had its start. She appeared in Timothy Daly’s Kafka Dances and Caryl Churchill’s Top Girls with the Sydney Theatre Company. She played a student who accuses her teacher of sexual harassment in David Mamet’s Oleanna, which saw her starring opposite Geoffrey Rush in 1993.

What Is Cate Blanchett’s Age?

51 is Cate Blanchett’s age. Australia’s Melbourne is where the actress was born in 1969. She attended the National Institute for Dramatic Art in Australia as a young woman to study.

She received roles with the Sydney Theater Company shortly after receiving her degree in 1992, and in 1993, for her performance in Kafka Dances, she received the Sydney Theatre Critics Circle Newcomer Award.

Prior to landing roles in Australian and American television programs, she had starred to rave reviews in productions of Hamlet, The Tempest, and The Seagull.

What Are the Stars of Mrs. America’s Biggest Movies?

In 1997, Cate made her American feature film debut in Paradise Road. She attracted Hollywood’s notice later that year with her performance opposite Ralph Fiennes in Oscar and Lucinda. She quickly advanced in Hollywood after receiving her big break in 1997, earning a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I in the film Elizabeth the following year.

She appeared in The Talented Mr. Ripley in 1999 alongside Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Matt Damon. She starred in The Gift the next year, in 2000, alongside Katie Holmes and Greg Kinnear. Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Orlando Bloom, and Liv Tyler all reconnected with her multiple times while she was playing Galadriel in the Lord of the Rings films in 2001, 2002, and 2003.

She received the best-supporting actress Oscar in 2005 for her portrayal of Katherine Hepburn in The Aviator. In 2007, she played Queen Elizabeth again in Elizabeth: The Golden Age, for which she received nominations for a Screen Actors Guild Award, a Golden Globe, and an Oscar.

In more recent years, she worked on the Bob Dylan documentary I’m Not There in 2007, played with Brad Pitt in The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button in 2008, and brought Galadriel back for The Hobbit. She received her seventh Oscar nomination for the movie Carol in 2015, following her win for best actress in Woody Allen’s Blue Jasmine in 2014.

She subsequently played Hela in Thor: Ragnorak, making her the first female antagonist in Marvel. She played the lead in the 2018 adaptation of John Bellairs’ 1973 novel The House with a Clock in its Walls.

Who Is the Husband of Cate Blanchett?

After meeting on the set of TV production in 1996, Cate married the scriptwriter Andrew Upton in 1997. Their three sons were born in 2001 (Dashiell John), 2004 (Roman Robert), and 2008 (Ignatius Martin). In 2015, they also adopted a baby daughter named Edith.

In a 2016 interview, the actress seemed to imply that she was bisexual by claiming she had dated women “several times.” She later asserted that the Vanity Fair reporter had misquoted her.