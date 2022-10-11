How Old Is Canelo Alvarez? Age, Bio, Career and Many More You Need to Know

Santos Saul Alvarez Barragán, also known as Canelo Alvarez or Saul Alvarez, is a Mexican professional boxer. His American Spanish pronunciation is [saul alaes. From light middleweight to light heavyweight, he has won multiple world titles in four different weight classes, including unified and lineal titles in three of those weight classes. Alvarez is the first and only boxer in history to win the WBA (Super), WBC, and Ring magazine titles since 2020, as well as the IBF and WBO titles since 2021. He is the undisputed super middleweight champion.

When Was Canelo Alvarez Born?

Only 31 years old, Canelo. He began boxing at the age of 13, and at the age of 15, he won the title of Junior Mexican National Boxing Champion. Canelo entered the boxing world as a pro at the age of 15.

Bio and History of Canelo Alvarez

After having a 44-2 amateur record, Canelo fought mostly as a professional throughout Mexico. Early on, he captured the WBC-NABF and Jalisco welterweight titles.

Canelo defeated Matthew Hatton in 2011 to win the WBC light-middleweight championship. It was his very first experience with gold. Canelo defeated opponents like Shane Mosley and Josesito Lopez at that time. Canelo defeated Austin Trout in 2012 to capture the WBA and The Ring light-middleweight championships. When he was 23, Floyd Mayweather presented Canelo with his toughest professional test. Canelo lost the titles as a result of Mayweather’s majority decision victory over him. The young Canelo truly learned something from the experience.

Canelo Has Won 15-0-1 Fights Since that Defeat.

We examine Saul “Canelo” Alvarez’s impressive résumé up to this point in his career. Quite possibly the biggest boxing celebrity in the world is Canelo Alvarez.

Since he was 15 years old, Alvarez, now 32, has competed in professional boxing. In his most recent fight, he moved up two weight classes and defeated Sergey Kovalev in the eleventh round to win the WBO light heavyweight title. He has won multiple world titles in four different weight classes.

Alvarez agreed to a five-year, 11-fight deal with the sports streaming service DAZN in October 2018 that was estimated to be worth at least $365 million. The agreement was at the time the largest in sports (Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout would later sign a 12-year, 426.5 million deal). Alvarez’s contract was more favorable than Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s six-fight, 30-month deal with Showtime, which included a $200 million guarantee. Mayweather did, however, make more money from the deal’s PPV sales.

The Boxing Career of Canelo Alvarez

Canelo began playing professionally soon after winning the gold medal in 2005. Amateur boxers typically don’t make their debuts until they are 15 years old, but Canelo did so because he was so talented and nobody else wanted to fight him.

Despite competing against professional boxers who were much older than he was, he consistently knocked out his opponents and extended his winning streak In addition, he even defeated 11 of his 13 opponents in his first 19 months as a professional, all of whom were much more experienced than he was.

In addition, he began with a string of notable victories. In 2008, he stopped two of his opponents to win the prestigious WBA Fedecentro welterweight title by knocking them out. He also continued his winning streak in 2009, defeating Mexican boxer Antonio Fitch to win the NABF and WBO Latino welterweight titles.