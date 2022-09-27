How Old Is Bruno Tonioli? Who Is Jason Schanne, the Partner of The Strictly Judge?

Bruno Tonioli is an Italian choreographer, ballroom and Latin dancer, and TV personality. His Italian name is [bruno tonjli]. He has served as a judge for both the American version of Dancing with the Stars on ABC TV in the US and the British dance competition Strictly Come Dancing. dance, a British talent competition, and Dance War: Bruno vs. Carrie Ann, an American version, both featured Tonioli as a co-creator and guest.

Bruno Tonioli’s Age Is How Old?

Bruno Tonioli, who is currently 66 years old, was born on November 25, 1955.

Who Is Jason Schanne, the Partner of The Strictly Judge?

Since the year 2000, Bruno has been a long-term partner of Jason Schanne. The pair exchanged vows in 2012 after the 14th season of Dancing With the Stars, on which Bruno serves as a judge. There isn’t much information available because they are both highly secretive about their relationship.

Where Is He From?

Bruno was born in the northeast Italian city of Ferrara, but he first relocated to London in 1975. He speaks Italian, English, Portuguese, Spanish, and French fluently in addition to his other five languages.

What Does He Make from Strictly?

Since the inaugural episode of Strictly Come Dancing in 2004, Bruno has served as a judge. He reportedly received £250,000 for his two-month appearance on the show in 2017. In addition, he serves as a judge on the American version of the program, where he reportedly receives an additional £880,000 per season.

What Are Bruno Tonioli’s Earnings and Net Worth?

Bruno Tonioli, an Italian dancer, choreographer, novelist, and television personality has a $9 million net worth. Tonioli, a well-known choreographer, and former professional dancer has created shows for a variety of acts, including Tina Turner, Duran Duran, and the Rolling Stones. He was a judge on the British dance competition “Strictly Come Dancing” from 2004 to 2020, and he has been a judge on the ABC reality program “Dancing with the Stars” since 2005. DanceX from the BBC in 2007 and its American adaptation, “Dance War:

Bruno vs. Carrie Ann” were both co-created by Bruno. He appeared in the music videos for Bonnie Tyler’s “Take Me Back” and Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” in 1983. He has also made appearances in the television series “Oscar” (1985), “The Bill” (2001), “Fuller House” (2016), and “Horrible Histories,” as well as the movies “Absolute Beginners” (1986), “What a Girl Wants” (2003), and “Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie” (2016) (2021). In 2012, Tonioli released the autobiography “Bruno: My Story.”

Individual Life

Bruno is out as gay and stated as much in a 2005 interview with the “It was terrifying, he said while describing his upbringing in a small Catholic town in Mirror. In the village, I actually WAS the only gay person. The worst thing that could have been said about me in Italy at the time was that I was called “the queenie guy” and “the queer.” Added he, “The attractive girls would dance around me since I was always a really good dancer. A group of boys developed jealousy about this one night. Then they pressed me up against a wall while yelling “You poofter!” and chased me out of the club with a broken bottle. I eventually talked myself out of it using creativity and wit, but I was quite fortunate.” Tonioli has an excellent command of Italian, French, English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Honorable Mentions

For “Dancing with the Stars,” Tonioli received Primetime Emmy nominations in 2006 and 2007 for Outstanding Reality-Competition Program. He has been nominated for a 2007 Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Personality thanks to the program.

Actual Estate

In West Hollywood, California, Bruno spent $2.825 million on a 2,359-square-foot house. The house has a pool, deck, and fire pit and is only a short drive from the CBS studios, where “Dancing With the Stars” is filmed.