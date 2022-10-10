How Old Is Bruno Mars? Age, Net Worth, Girlfriend, Family and Many More Updates

Bruno Mars, born Peter Gene Hernandez on October 8, 1985, is an American singer-songwriter, record producer, musician, performer, and director of music videos. He is renowned for his on-stage antics, vintage showmanship, and ability to perform in a variety of musical genres, such as pop, R&B, funk, soul, reggae, disco, and rock. Mars is supported by his band, the Hooligans, who perform as backing singers, dancers, and players of various instruments including electric guitar, bass, piano, synthesizers, drums, and horns.

Where Is Bruno Mars from And how Old Is He?

On October 8, 1985, Bruno Mars was conceived. 2018 saw the celebration of his 36th birthday. Parents Peter Hernandez and Bernadette San Pedro Bayot welcomed their son Bruno into the world in Honolulu, Hawaii.

His father is originally from Brooklyn, New York, and is of half Puerto Rican and half Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry (from Ukraine and Hungary). His mother, who was of Filipino and partially Spanish origin, immigrated to Hawaii as a young child from the Philippines. His mother passed away from a brain aneurysm in 2013 at the age of 55.

Does Bruno Mars Have Any Kids? Is He Married?

In 2011, Bruno started dating the model Jessica Caban. They continue to share a residence in the Hollywood Hills with a Rottweiler named Geronimo as of 2021.

What is Bruno Mars’ height?

Bruno isn’t among the tallest music performers, like his idol Prince before him. He is estimated to be 5 feet 4 inches, or 1.65 meters, tall.

Bruno Mars’s Net Worth

After becoming well-known through the hit singles “Billionaire” by Travie McCoy and “Nothin’ on You” by B.o.B. Bruno Mars is currently the best-selling artist and the greatest performer of all time with sales of over 115 million singles, 12.5 million copies of his smash hit song “Just the Way You Are,” and 9 million albums globally.

It’s important to note that while playing DJ in Los Angeles for over $75 to $100 per concert in 2004, Mars today charges over $250,000 for a private family show that lasts all night, charges $130,000 for a song collaboration with another artist, and charges $250,000 for a small single song recording.

He is an American record producer by trade, as well as a choreographer, songwriter, musician, and multi-instrumentalist. His estimated net worth ranges from “90 US million to 105 US million”. It is only anticipated to rise. Since the last seven years, his income has grown significantly; after returning from the tour in 2013, Mars brought home more than $35 million, and the tour in 2014 brought in well over $60 million for Bruno.

Awards and Completions.

After signing a multi-million dollar contract with Atlantic Records in 2009, Mars’ debut album sold more than 7 million copies globally the following year. With the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping singles “Just the Way You Are” and “Grenade” on his debut album “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” (2010), he made over 8.3 million dollars. His subsequent album “Unorthodox Jukebox” (2012) made over 6.3 million dollars.

Locked Out of Heaven, Treasure, Gorilla, and When I Was Your Man are just a few of the songs that reached the top of the charts. Mars contributed his vocals to Mark Ronson’s “Uptown Funk” in 2014. The song was an instant hit everywhere and remained at the top of numerous charts, including those in Canada, New Zealand, the US, and Australia.

His third studio album, 24K Magic (2016), debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 chart and achieved worldwide album sales of over 194,000 copies thanks to the song “That’s What I Like” and the album’s title track. He received his first Grammy for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance in 2011.