How Old Is Britney Spears Now? Britney Spears Reports Loss of ‘miracle Baby’ Early in Pregnancy

Fans were given a deeper look at her relationship with her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, as well as her conservatorship issue with her father, which he was removed from last year, in the Britney Spears documentary, Framing Britney Spears. The singer of “Toxic” revealed she still has a close relationship with her now teenage boys on Instagram weeks after the program aired by posting a rare snapshot with them.

How Old Are the Sons of Britney Spears?

Sean and Jayden, Britney’s sons, are currently 16 and 15, respectively. The pop star, who has sons with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, came to Instagram at the beginning of March to post a rare snapshot of herself and her boys. She gave the reason that she doesn’t post many pictures of them: “They’re at the age where they want to express their own identities.”

“I’m really happy since my two babies are such gentlemen and such wonderful people, so I must have done something right,” she wrote in the post.

Who Is in Charge of Britney Spears’ Children?

The Grammy winner temporarily lost custody of Sean Preston and Jayden in 2007 as a result of his downward slide. The next year, her father Jamie Spears took over custody of the “Womanizer” singer.

Britney was only allocated 30% of the boys’ custody in 2019, while Kevin received 70%. Throughout the same year, numerous publications reported that the “Gimme More” singer was battling for 50/50 custody.

Kevin’s Divorce Attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, of Los Angeles, Spoke Briefly About the Deal.

Following the 2019 70/30 custody decision, the attorney stated: “The conservatorship being in place was one of the criteria of the custody early on, and so far, that gives a layer of the structure that hasn’t been modified in quite a while, which is consistent in the best interest of the kids.” Nothing about the conservatorship, he said, “has presented a problem with custody arrangements.”

The pop sensation spoke out about her conservatorship on June 23, 2021, during the #FreeBritney movement, and told the judge through Zoom that she wanted her “life back” and greater autonomy.

After 13 years as her estate’s conservator, Jamie agreed to retire two months later, “when the time is appropriate,” according to a document he filed. Jamie’s employment was suspended in September, and on November 12, 2021, a judge officially removed Britney’s conservatorship.

What Was the Drama with Britney Spears’ Children and Jamie Spears’?

After a fight involving Sean Preston, who was 13 at the time, Kevin reported the incident to the police and was given a restraining order against Jamie.

Three days after the event, Kevin and Mark, his lawyer, appeared in court for an urgent hearing to request a restraining order against Jamie. According to Us Weekly, the grandfather was forbidden from being in close proximity to Sean Preston and Jayden for three years after the injunction was granted without Jamie’s objection.

In March of the following year, Jayden posted a video to Instagram in which he referred to Jamie as “a really big d—k” and said, “He can go die.” When the “family situation” was happening, Mark told Page Six that his client Kevin was “managing” it quietly.

Where Are Britney and Her Children Now?

The “Piece of Me” singer occasionally posts Instagram pictures and videos of her sons on her account, providing rare views into her life as a mother. Despite the continuing drama in their family, they appear to be close.

During her conservatorship hearing on June 23, Britney made a suggestion that she could want to have more kids in the future. The Grammy winner claimed, “I currently have an IUD in my body that prevents me from becoming pregnant, and my conservators won’t let me visit a doctor to get it removed.” Britney made the engagement announcement to her boyfriend Sam Asghari in September of that year. They later got hitched in June 2022. Britney’s sons, however, were not present for the ceremony.

Kevin’s lawyer said at the time that even though the boys won’t be present, they are thrilled for Britney and wish her and Sam the best in their future. KFed claimed that Britney’s obscene social media posts were to blame for the fact that her sons hadn’t seen her in months when it was discovered in August that they hadn’t.