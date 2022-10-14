How Old Is Bill Pullman? Age, Early Years, Education, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

American actor William Pullman was born on December 17, 1953. He worked as an adjunct lecturer at Montana State University after earning a Master of Fine Arts in theatre before deciding to pursue acting. Ruthless People, his first picture, was released in 1986. He then acted in Spaceballs, The Accidental Tourist, Sleepless in Seattle, While You Were Sleeping, Casper, Independence Day, Lost Highway, and Lake Placid (1999).

He has frequently made appearances on television, generally in TV movies. He has also been in regular series and miniseries throughout the 2000s, including the lead roles in The Sinner (2012) and 1600 Penn (2012). (2017–2021). He played a recurring part in the miniseries Halston in 2021.

How Much Money Does Bill Pullman Make?

An American actor named Bill Pullman is worth $20 million. The roles he played in “Spaceballs,” “While You Were Sleeping,” “Independence Day,” and “Lost Highway” made Bill Pullman a household name.

He has starred in a number of made-for-TV movies and television series, including “1600 Penn” and “The Sinner.” Pullman has also had a successful theatre career, appearing in various Broadway plays.

Early Years and Professional Beginnings

James and Johanna Pullman welcomed Bill into the world on December 17, 1953, in Hornell, New York. He attended Hornell High School as a young man and graduated in 1971. The State University of New York at Delhi and the State University of New York at Oneonta were his next stops. Pullman later went on to the University of Massachusetts Amherst to obtain his MFA in theatre. He initially pursued a career in academia, serving as an adjunct professor at Montana State University’s film school and teaching drama at SUNY Delhi.

In the 1980s, Pullman started to lean toward acting and collaborated with theatre organizations in New York and Los Angeles. He made his acting debut in a feature film in 1986 with Danny DeVito and Bette Midler’s black comedy “Ruthless People.” He made an appearance in one of the “Cagney & Lacey” television show’s episodes that same year.

In the Sinner, Who Does Bill Pullman Portray?

Bill portrays Harry Ambrose, as a detective. He is the only member of the cast to appear in both seasons of the show.

Detective Ambrose dealt with a woman who killed a guy at a picnic in season one, and a youngster who killed his parents is the subject of season two.

Bill, Is He Married?

Tamara Hurwitz is Bill’s wife. Tamara is a modern dancer who wed Bill in 1987. Actor Lewis, singer-songwriter Maesa, and actor Jack Pullman are their three children.

Education

He finished high school in 1971 at Hornell High School in New York. Both the State University of New York at Oneonta and the State University of New York at Delhi (SUNY Delhi) accepted Bill as a student.

At the University of Massachusetts Amherst in Massachusetts, he pursued a Master of Fine Arts degree. He was awarded an honorary doctorate in fine arts by The University of Massachusetts in Amherst on May 24, 2008.

He received an honorary doctorate from Alfred University on May 14, 2011.