How Old Is Avery Cyrus? Meet the New Partner of Jo Jo Siwa

Jojo Siwa is announcing her relationship with Avery Cyrus to the public (no, not from that Cyrus family). On September 13, the pair made a video on TikTok official. The young couple was captured kissing in a Chuck E. Cheese photo booth. The Los Angeles premiere of Alanis Morisette’s musical Jagged Little Pill was when Siwa and Cyrus first shared the red carpet. Everyone now wants to learn more about Cyrus.

Age, Boyfriend, Bio, and Other Information About Avery Cyrus

Avery Cyrus, who was born on May 23, 2000, is currently 22 years old. Due to her exceptional abilities, Avery has managed to keep up a legitimate social media presence in this day and age. Her refusal to make boring or pointless videos is a key factor in why she is well-known and respected among her peers. She was raised in a stable environment, and much of her current fortune comes from her social media platforms.

Avery Cyrus’s Estimated Net Worth as Of 2022.

Avery Blanchard, aka Avery Cyrus, is one of the most captivating tik tok stars. She is also an Instagram celebrity, a powerful social media influencer, a YouTuber, and an entrepreneur. Her estimated net worth is between $1 million and $2 million.

She has accumulated a large portion of her income through social media platforms, and she is better known than most of her contemporaries. She is now extremely wealthy thanks to her extraordinary abilities, and she is well-known on social media for her videos.

Early Years of Avery Cyrus

The accounts claim that Avery Cyrus was fortunate to be born into a stable home. Her mother is Sylvia Flores Bugarin, and her father Scott Blanchard is a successful businessman, although additional information about her family is not yet available.

She reportedly has a baby brother named Jake, according to claims on Instagram. Avery Cyrus has three brothers: Braison, Trace, and Christopher, as well as a stepsister by the name of Brandi. Colleyville Heritage High School served as Avery’s place of education. She obtained her Houston University diploma and graduated. Then Averys abandoned all other employees in favor of social networking.

Are Avery Cyrus and Miley Cyrus Related?

There is no family link between Avery and Miley Cyrus, despite what Avery’s social media pages may suggest. Avery actually has the last name Blanchard, not Cyrus.

While some people might believe that Avery’s success can be attributed to her ties to the Cyrus family, her fan base was fully created on her own. “Cyrus” is actually a relatively common last name, especially in the entertainment business.

Having said that, Miley does have other relatives that work in show business. Both his participation in Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” and his smash song “Achy Breaky Heart” make her father Billy Ray Cyrus well-known.

Noah Cyrus, Miley’s younger sister, has been working hard to build her career as a singer over the past few years. Her first track, “Make Me (Cry),” which she published back in 2015, describes her battles with mental health in an open way. In 2022, she released the four-song EP Every Beginning Ends, which was her most recent work.

In addition to her younger sister, Miley has three brothers: Braison, her half-brother’s Trace and Christopher, and one older half-sister named Brandi.