How Old Is Anthony Albanese? Australia’s New Head of State Risks Losing by Being “not the Other Guy”

The 31st and current prime minister of Australia since 2022 is Anthony Norman Albanese (/aelbnizi/ AL-bNEEZ-ee or /lbniz/ AL-bneez;[nb 1] born 2 March 1963). He is an Australian politician. He has served as the Australian Labor Party’s (ALP) leader since 2019 and as Grayndler’s member of parliament (MP) since 1996. Albanese formerly held different ministerial roles in the Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard administrations from 2007 to 2013, rising to the level of 15th deputy prime minister under the second Rudd administration in 2013.

Albanese was born in Sydney to an Irish-Australian mother who raised him as a single parent and an Italian father. He attended St. Mary’s Cathedral College before continuing his studies in economics at the University of Sydney. Prior to being elected to Parliament, he served as a party official and a research officer after joining the Labor Party as a student. At the 1996 election, Albanese took Grayndler’s seat in New South Wales and was elected to the House of Representatives.

Simon Crean originally appointed him to the shadow cabinet in 2001, and he then held a number of positions before being named Manager of Opposition Business in 2006. Albanese was made Leader of the House, Minister for Regional Development and Local Government, and Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation following Labor’s victory in the 2007 election.

Albanese publicly criticized both Kevin Rudd and Julia Gillard’s actions during the ensuing leadership conflicts between them from 2010 to 2013, urging party cohesion. The following day, Albanese was sworn in as deputy prime minister, a position he held for less than three months because Labor was lost in the 2013 election. Albanese had backed Rudd in the final leadership vote between the two in June 2013.

Early Years

Albanese, the lone child of a single mother of Irish ancestry, was raised in public housing in Camperdown, a Sydney suburb in the inner-western region. Albanese’s mother supported herself and her son with a government disability pension since she had chronic rheumatoid arthritis that occasionally necessitated her to be hospitalized. Albanese spent the majority of his life believing that his father had perished in a car accident, but when he was 14 years old, his mother told him he was actually the result of a shipboard romance with an Italian steward on the cruise ship she had taken to Europe.

She had come back to Sydney to live with her parents while pregnant, unmarried, and a practicing Catholic. She had invented a fake marriage to and death of the man whose last name she had taken. Albanese didn’t look into his father’s whereabouts until after his mother passed away; he discovered this information by looking through the records of the shipping company his mother had sailed on. In 2009, Albanese, who was 46 at the time, went to Italy to meet his father and his half-siblings and establish a relationship with them.

Anthony Albanese’s Age

Education

St. Joseph’s Primary School in Camperdown and St. Mary’s Cathedral College were Anthony Albanese’s places of education. In a subsequent interview, Albanese recalled that his mother Maryanne had raised him alone in poor housing while instilling in him “three great faiths: the Catholic Church, the South Sydney Football Club, and Labor,” adding that he had always stayed devoted to the latter two.

He spent two years working for the Commonwealth Bank following graduation before beginning his studies in economics at the University of Sydney. He got interested in student government there and was chosen to serve on the Students’ Representative Council. He also began his ascent to the position of a leading figure in the Labor Party’s left-wing there. Albanese served as the leader of a Young Labor section that was affiliated with the Hard Left during his tenure in student politics. This organization kept “relations with broader left-wing parties, such as the Communist Party of Australia, People for Nuclear Disarmament, and the African National Congress.”

Prior to Entering Politics

Albanese began working for the then-Minister for Local Government and Administrative Services, Tom Uren, as a research officer after earning his degree in economics. Uren would later serve as Albanese’s mentor. When John Faulkner was elected to the Senate in 1989, the job of Assistant General Secretary of the Labor Party’s New South Wales branch fell vacant. After a heated contest between the Hard Left and Soft Left factions of the Labor Left, Albanese was chosen to succeed him and will serve in that capacity for the next six years. He left the role in 1995 to serve as Bob Carr, the premier of New South Wales,’ senior adviser.

He was elevated to the opposition's Shadow Cabinet in 2001 and given the responsibility for aging and seniors. He was appointed Shadow Minister for Employment Services and Training in 2002, and he then changed his title to Shadow Minister for Environment and Heritage in 2004.

Former Prime Minister John Howard and Science Minister Brendan Nelson began bringing up the concept of nuclear power for Australia during their time in this latter position. With the slogan “Nuclear energy doesn’t add up economically, environmentally, or socially, and after more than 50 years of debate, we still do not have a solution to nuclear proliferation or nuclear waste,” Albanese actively fought against them as well as individuals inside his own party.