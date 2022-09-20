How Old Is Anneka Rice? Age, Husband, Sons, and Career Information About a Star of Strictly Come Dancing

Known professionally as Anneka Rice, Anne Lucinda Hartley Rice was born on October 4, 1958, in Cowbridge, Glamorganshire, Wales, United Kingdom. In 1986, she was given the “Rear of the Year” award. She participated in the program “Celebrity Mastermind” and came in second place to the show’s eventual winner, Tristan Gemmill. In the 1999 Cricket World Cup, Rice also served as the captain of the England Cricket Team. She is now a contestant on the upcoming season of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Age of Anneka Rice

Welsh television and radio host Anneka Rice, 63. She gained her first significant television position in 1982 as the jumpsuit-clad host of Channel 4’s Treasure Hunt.

The program, which featured Anneka as the skyrunner searching for clues while two other participants in the studio solved them, ended up becoming one of Channel 4’s most watched.

She was seen sprinting around trying to find the treasure, and as a result, the camera was continually trained on her bottom, earning her the title of Rear of the Year in 1986.

Read More: How Old Is Cyrus Dobre? Age, Height, Girlfriend, Family, Net Worth, & More

A career in The Profession

The BBC World Service hired Anne first as a trainee. She began delivering the news at the age of 19 on TVB Pearl, an English-language channel. Additionally, she has dubbed English for Kung Fu movies. She then took a job as a secretary in the BBC Children’s division. She served as the jump-suited “sky runner” for Kenneth Kendall’s Treasure Hunt on Channel 4 in 1982, which was presented by a former BBC newsman.

She won the “Rear of the Year” award the same year the TV show received a BAFTA nomination for “Best Light Entertainment Program.” Later, in 1988, she tested a preliminary version of her subsequent project, Challenge Anneka, while hosting the BBC’s Children in Need campaign. She had her own show, which debuted on BBC One in 1989 and ran for five years.

Read More: How Old Is Warren Beatty? View Warren Beatty’s Biography, Family, and Net Worth.

Where Else Has Anneka Rice Appeared on Television?

She was awarded another similarly themed series following the popularity of her animated show Treasure Hunt. Challenge Anneka is a program that Anneka created in which she had to complete tasks in a set amount of time.

The BBC broadcast this from 1989 to 1995. Additionally, she has made appearances on Celebrity Mastermind, Come Dine With Me, Hell’s Kitchen, and Celebrity Hunted.

Who Is Simon Bell, Anneka Rice’s Partner?

Since 2005, Anneka has been dating 59-year-old author Simon Bell. He co-wrote the humorous book Who’s Had Who with screenwriter Richard Curtis, with whom he has a strong friendship. Simon also contributed to Sunday newspapers and wrote the 1991 book Blood Money.

Read More: How Old Is Zalatoris? Prior to Corales Puntacana, Will Zalatoris Discusses how The Hiatus Improved His Golf Game.

Is Anneka Rice a Married Woman?

Previously, Anneka was wed to theatre executive Nick Allott. Joshua, 30, and Thomas, 31, the couple’s two kids, are both. After she had an affair with TV executive Tom Gutteridge, they broke up in 1992. Tom and Anneka had a third son in 1997, but their relationship ended six months later.

Family of Anneka Rice

Thomas and Josh are two of her children, and their father is her ex-husband, Nick Allott. Sam is the child that she and producer Tom Gutteridge have. There aren’t many personal details at the time, but we’ll be sure to include them as soon as we have them.

Read More: How Old Was Papa Jim? Age Died, Real Name, Related to Danny Duncan

Anneka Rice Is Dating Who?

When it comes to her love life and personal life, Anneka Rice keeps things low-key. Be sure to return often as this page’s content is always being updated. Consider Anneka Rice’s past associations, such as her ex-girlfriends and brief liaisons. Anneka Rice wants to keep the details of her divorce and marital status private when it comes to her private life.

When someone is actively looking for love connections with a range of different people, they are said to be “dating.” Most of the time, it’s difficult to tell whether two single celebs seen out and about together are just buddies hanging out or having a romantic relationship. This is referred to as a “dating” scenario.