How Old Is Angela Bassett? Why Saying “you Look Good for Your Age” Is Not a Compliment

American actress Angela Evelyn Bassett was born on August 16, 1958. She has received multiple honours, including three Black Reel Awards, a Golden Globe Award, seven NAACP Image Awards, a Screen Actors Guild Award, an Academy Award nomination, and seven Primetime Emmy Awards. She has also been nominated for seven NAACP Image Awards.

After graduating from Yale University in the 1980s, Bassett started her acting career. Bassett had her breakthrough performance as singer Tina Turner in the biopic What’s Love Got to Do with It (1993), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. This came after a few small appearances, including one as Reva Styles in Boyz n the Hood (1991). She later went on to appear in a number of critically acclaimed and financially rewarding movies, such as Betty Shabazz in Malcolm X (1992) and Panther (1995), Katherine Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992), Voletta Wallace in Notorious (2009), Amanda Waller in Green Lantern (2011), and Coretta Scott King in Betty & Coretta (2013).

Along with Janet Williams in Music of the Heart (1999), Bernandine Harris in Waiting to Exhale (1995), Rachel Constantine in Contact (1997), Stella Payne in How Stella Got Her Groove Back (1998), Lynne Jacobs in Olympus Has Fallen (2013) and London Has Fallen (2016), Queen Ramonda in Black Panther (2018), and its upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever are some of her other well-known film roles (2022).

Early Years

On August 16th, 1958, Angela Evelyn Bassett was born in New York City. Bassett, who was raised in Harlem, was abruptly separated from her parents when, ten months after Bassett’s birth, her mother fell pregnant once more. She then spent many years living with her aunt. However, she was moved once more after her parents got divorced, this time to St. Petersburg, Florida, where she and her sister were fostered by a social worker.

After a while, Angela’s mother was increasingly insistent that she go to college and became quite active in her life. She pushed that her daughters both acquire good grades in order for them to attend college. Bassett developed an interest in performing for their family, reading poetry, and performing shows and music throughout this time.

Angela excelled academically while cheerleading in high school, earning As and Bs. After high school, Bassett enrolled at Yale University. By 1980, she had finally graduated with a B.A. in African American studies. She graduated with an M.F.A. from the Yale School of Drama three years later. During this time, she met her future husband Courtney Vance, who had already graduated from Yale’s drama department, and completely fell in love with acting.

After graduating from college, Bassett decided against starting an acting career right away. During this time, she took on a variety of odd jobs, including receptionist and picture researcher. She eventually, however, decided to follow her heart and began looking for acting jobs in New York.

Age of Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett is aware of her superb looks at age 64. She doesn’t need anyone to inform her, particularly if they’re going to conclude their complement with “for your age.” Why must age be a role in someone’s beauty? The overused adage “You look fine for your age” is actually something of an insult. Bassett wants to know the answer to that.

When we take care of ourselves, I believe that we do look young for our age, whatever that may be. Recently, the actress spoke with InStyle

Relationships

In 1997, Courtney B. Vance and Angela got married. The two co-starred in a 2005 theatrical adaptation of “His Girl Friday”; Vance is also an actor. Through a surrogate mother, they gave birth to twins in 2006.

Investing in Real Estate

According to reports, Angela Bassett listed a house for sale in 2007 after living there for more than ten years. She bought the Hancock Park house in the early 1990s, which has about 5,000 square feet of interior space.

For her longtime Los Angeles residence, Bassett and her husband Courtney B. Vance set a $6 million asking price. There is a sizable outside space, and the gourmet kitchen opens to the family room.

Gross Value

An American actress named Angela Bassett has a net worth of $25 million. She has been married to fellow actor Courtney B. Vance for more than 25 years, and they have a combined net worth of that amount.