How Old Is Amanda Burton? Is She Staying at Silent Witness for Good?

Irene Amanda Burton, a Northern Irish actress, was born on October 10, 1956. She starred as Heather Haversham in the Channel 4 soap opera Brookside from 1982 to 1986, Beth Glover in the ITV drama series Peak Practice from 1993 to 1995, Sam Ryan in the BBC crime drama Silent Witness from 1996 to 2004 and again from 2021 to the present, Clare Blake in the ITV crime drama series The Commander from 2003 to 2008, Karen Fisher in the BBC school drama Waterloo Road from 2010 to 2011, and Katherine Maguire in the ITV detective series Marcella (2020).

Amanda Burton: Who Is She?

Actress Amanda Burton, 65, is from Northern Ireland. She began her career as Heather Black from the Channel 4 serial opera Brookside and is best remembered for her role as forensic scientist Sam Ryan in the movie Silent Witness.

Born in Londonderry, Amanda has always aspired to be an actor. She moved from Northern Ireland to Manchester as a teenager to attend drama school.

Is Amanda Burton Making a Long-Term Commitment to Silent Witness?

In 1996, Amanda made her acting debut as pathologist Sam Ryan in Silent Witness. Before departing in 2004, when her character moved back to Northern Ireland to live with her family, she had appeared in 54 episodes.

She made her 18-year hiatus from the program in May 2022 and then returned to the same role. We’re sorry to break the awful news, but she won’t be returning full-time.

No, the actress informed Radio Times. “Silent Witness is over.” “This has been so unique and beautiful, and to be a part of this historic commemoration of the 25th anniversary is enough,” she continued.

What Television Programmes Has Amanda Burton Acted In?

Amanda played Katherine Maguire in the ITV series Marcella in 2021. Her persona plays the strong mother of a criminal family in Belfast.

Burton’s native Northern Ireland served as the backdrop for the Marcella filming, which was an emotional event for the actress. “This time we were filming in places where it just wouldn’t have been viable to film back then,” Amanda said to the Glasgow Times.

It was pretty fantastic and brought back many vivid, emotional memories for me. In ITV1’s The Commander, Amanda went on to portray the tough police commander Clare Blake. She also portrayed Karen Fisher in Waterloo Road and Beth Glover in Peak Practice in addition to crime drama.

In the 1998 BBC drama The Gift, Amanda also portrayed a woman who had terminal cancer. She has also been on TV in the children’s drama Pollyanna, Little Bird, and The Whistle-Blower. In 2008, Amanda co-starred with Tom Hardy in the crime biopic Bronson.

Amanda Burton Is She Wed?

Jonathan Hartley, a theatre technician, was Amanda’s first spouse. At the Manchester School of Theatre, where they both attended classes, the two first became friends.

Before filing for divorce in 1982, they were married for six years. Later, in 1989, she wed photographer Sven Arnstein; however, after rumors of his extramarital affairs, the couple filed for divorce in 2004. Amanda and photographer Stephen Clover have been together since 2008.

“I’m very much in love, and it’s pretty wonderful,” she told the Times. Like having a light inside of you. “At this age, falling in love is absolutely different because you’re only with someone because you want to be, for no other reason. “Everything changes since you won’t be having kids.”