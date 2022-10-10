How Old Is 50 Cent Son? It’s All About Marquise Jackson, Who Says that His Annual Child Support Payment of $80 K Is Insufficient.

Earlier this month, Marquise Jackson, the eldest son of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, went on Instagram Live to talk about how many children support his father was paying him. The Fif lookalike said that the $6,700 he was receiving each month wasn’t enough to support the lavish lifestyle he believed he was owed as a relative of the Queens rapper, especially given the high cost of living in New York City.

‘You do the arithmetic,’ Marquise, 25, told businessman and ex-rapper Choke No Joke. ‘$6700 a month in the state of New York City. A Forbes 400 person is someone who has issues with everyone in their community, thus they can’t afford to reside anywhere they want to for $81,000. Your choice of residence is limited. If you’ve got grudges against everyone in the business, you have nowhere to call home.

Then, Choke informed Marquise that he ought to have been getting $13,400 altogether, which would include the other half that 50 gives to Marquise’s mother, Shaniqua Tompkins. Choke went on to say that Tompkins, in addition to working and taking care of him, should also take care of himself. But Marquise was fixated on how little money he got from his dad.

The Life Story of Marquise Jackson

On October 13, 1997, 50 Cent’s son entered the world. In June of 2021, Marquise Jackson will have turned 23 years old. The 23-year-parents, old’s Curtis Jackson and Shaniqua Tompkins, are both from California.

About the time he turned 10, his parents divorced. His father, Curtis, had an affair with his mother, Daphne Joy, so he also has a half-brother named Sire and a sister named Mia. Marquise, 50 Cent’s son, has always had a love for and talent for the game of basketball.

His 2014 season at St. John’s Military Academy made him a prep school all-star. He had an early appreciation for music as well.

The Playing Days of Marquise Jackson

Marquise Jackson (25 Cent) is following in his father’s footsteps as a successful rapper. In 2017, he released his debut single, titled Different, marking the beginning of his career as a hip-hop artist. Following Your Heart and Just Another Freestyle are two of his other works.

A common theme in his music is the complicated dynamic he shares with his father. The upcoming rap star has also tried his hand at acting, with roles in two films about his father. The 2017 film Dope Fiend included him in an acting role.

How Much Money Does Marquise Jackson Have

It is unknown how much money the young rapper has made. On the other hand, he is rumored to be quite well off at this point in his life, what with the promising professional trajectory he has established and the fact that his father has always supplied for him.

How 50 Cent and His Son Interact

50 Cent and his son Marquise have had a tumultuous relationship. When Marquise was just 10 years old, their relationship began to sour. They have since made disparaging remarks about one another in public forums like social media and the media.

50 Cent has said that becoming a father inspired him and shifted his focus, so things weren’t always this way. His son’s name was tattooed on his arm as well. The inability to spend as much time with his son as he’d like was the most difficult part of his breakup with Shaniqua, he added.