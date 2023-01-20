How Much Fortune Did Robbie Knievel Leave Behind When He Died?

Robbie Knievel was an American who did stunts for a living. People want to know how much money he has. Here, you can look up Robbie Knievel’s net worth and learn a lot more about him.

Robbie Knievel was born on May 7, 1962, in Butte, Montana, in the United States. The famous American stuntman Evel Knievel was his father. He did what his father did and became an expert in this field. His stage name was Kaptain Robbie Knievel.

He was Into Stunts at a Very Young Age

He began to act when he was very young. He started jumping on his bike when he was four years old. He first rode a motorcycle when he was seven years old. At the age of eight, he did a show with his father at Madison Square Garden. It was his first show ever. Starting when he was 12 years old, he went on tour with his father and performed in the pre-jump shows.

He mostly used a Honda CR500 motocross bike to perform. He did things differently than his father did. His father rode a Harley-Davidson XR-750, which was a heavier bike. He also did most of the jumps his father did. He’s jumped more than 340 times and set 20 world records.

Robbie Knievel’s Net Worth

As of 2023, American stuntman Robbie Knievel had a net worth of almost $10 million. A big part of his net worth came from endorsement deals, fees, and performances. Aside from that, most of his money came from his salary, price pools, earnings, and bonuses. Robbie has a lot of fans both on and off the field, which is said to have helped him make a lot of money.

Name Robbie Knievel Net Worth (in Dollars) $10 Million Monthly Income $32,000 + Annual Salary $300,000+ Income Source Salary, Reward, Price Pool Profession Stunt Performer Age 60 (Died, January 13, 2023)

Highlights of Robbie Knievel’s Career

Robbie Knievel also did jumps that caught people’s attention on the Las Vegas Strip in 1998 at the Tropicana Hotel, between two buildings in 1999 at the Jockey Club, and on New Year’s Eve 2008 in front of a volcano at The Mirage while fireworks were going off.

Robbie Knievel rode his motorcycle across a 61-meter (220-foot) gap at an Indian reservation near Grand Canyon National Park in 1999. Robbie Knievel said that his father had always wanted to jump the Arizona monument but had never done it. Robbie Knievel broke his leg in the accident.

Robbie Knievel did more than 350 jumps in his career, and he set world records for 20 of them. In 1989, he became famous by doing the same stunt that had almost killed him 21 years earlier: he jumped over the fountains at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Flashback to his 1989 Ceaser’s Amazing Palace jump #restinpeace #robbieknievel you will be in our 💖`s forever pic.twitter.com/miAXgZp2mU — Social Media News And Entertainment (@SocialbookMedia) January 13, 2023

Robbie Knievel’s Cause of Death

Robbie Knievel died early on Friday, January 13, 2023. He was a tough competitor and stunt performer. He had a big impact on the stunt and daredevil industries. He did dangerous stunts, broke many world records, and his signature backflip was well-known.

Robbie Knievel died after he had fought pancreatic cancer for a long time. A family member says that he has been getting hospice care in Reno for the past few days after a long battle with cancer. No one has said anything yet about what will happen at his funeral service.

Kelly Knievel, his brother, told The Associated Press that he was dead and said, “Daredevils don’t have easy lives. Every time they jump, they have to think of a new way to do it.”

Robbie Knievel, an American stunt performer who set records with daredevil motorcycle jumps following the tire tracks of his father, has died at a hospice in Reno, Nevada, his brother said. He was 60 and had pancreatic cancer. https://t.co/joz3Kb4YaG — The Associated Press (@AP) January 14, 2023

Personal Life

Robert Craig Knievel and Linda Knievel had a son named Robbie Knievel. His famous father’s name was Evel Knievel, and he was known as one of the best stuntmen. After being apart for a long time, his parents split up in 1997. Kelly Knievel was his brother, and Tracey Knievel and Alicia Knievel were her sisters.

Robbie Knievel’s Wife And Children

Robbie Knievel was not married. We don’t know if he married someone in secret or not. He was seeing Jenny McShane, who is an actress. But no one really knew what their relationship was like. He had two daughters named Krysten Knievel and Karmen Knievel. Krysten is an actress who played Evel Knievel in the TV show Knievel’s Wild Ride. Analise and Kane Guilfoyle were his grandchildren.