With votes still being counted at critical states, we do not have the specific amounts for Joe Biden and Donald Trump‘s presidential race nonetheless. A person we really do have the numbers for, nonetheless…

Yep, at all of the turmoil, you might have forgotten that Kanye West has been still running for president. TBH, it looked like occasionally Kanye forgot that he was still running for president, believing he essentially ceased campaigning out his Twitter feed. However, he left it on the ballot at 12 nations, therefore we must ask — did this make a big difference?

Short answer: No, not actually. The Yeezus rapper gained a bit more compared to 60,000 complete votes and did not transcend. 04percent of the vote at any condition. He was not even the next party spoiler that the GOP operatives who worked on his own effort expected for .

Back in Iowa, the sole so-called battleground country where Ye was on the map,” Trump obtained 896,286 votes and Biden obtained 757,580 at the last tally, because of a gap of 149,706. Kanye’s large scale 3,202 votes would not have put a dent at that margin.

The specific numbers for the countries Yeezy had been on the ballot are as follows:

Arkansas: 4, respectively 040

Colorado: 6, respectively 127

Idaho: 3 ),092

Iowa: 3 ),197

Kentucky: 6 ),259

Louisiana: 4 ),894

Minnesota: 7,654

Mississippi: 3 ),117

Oklahoma: 5, 5, 590

Tennessee: 10,195

Utah: 4 ),311

Vermont: 1, 2 255

We know he obtained at least 1 at Wyoming; he was not on the ballot but shared Twitter he composed himself . In addition, he got. 03percent in California — although there that he was the running mate for offender Roque De La Fuente of this American Independent Party.

Overall, not a good showing for your Ultralight Beam artist. Obviously, Kanye being Kanye, he has already declared his 2024 run. We would say better luck next time, however we are still rather hoping this is going to be the conclusion of the political ambitions.

