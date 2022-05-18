How Many Episodes of Cheer Season 2: Released Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Many More Updates You Need to Know

Are you ready for another season of going all out, hitting zero, and making mat? Cheer Season 2 will premiere all nine episodes on January 12th.

The Navarro cheer squad is back after a championship season, but they have a lot more to worry about than perfecting their pyramid. Navarro is grappling with his newfound celebrity, from near-constant interviews and events to guest appearances on shows like Ellen and Dancing With the Stars. COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season, and the team is shaken once more when Season 1 star Jerry Harris is indicted on federal child pornography charges.

During an emotional scene in the teaser, head coach Monica Aldama says, “I can’t even, like, absorb it right now.”

This season will also focus on Trinity Valley Community College, Navarro’s regional opponent. The TVCC Cardinals were mentioned briefly in Season 1, but they eventually fell, finishing second in Daytona 2019; nonetheless, the new teaser depicts a resolute squad ready to face their Goliath. “Don’t come to the Valley only to be renowned,” warns Vontae Johnson, the head coach. “You want to be the best, so come.” TVCC tumbler Angel Rice, dubbed “the Simone Biles of cheering,” is featured prominently in the teaser as a formidable new adversary for the Bulldogs.

Background

The unidentified all-male team demonstrates how the ‘bases,’ or guys below, support other team members aloft, maybe to form an upright ‘pyramid,’ or to do a ‘basket’ throw.

Read more: Southern Charm Season 8 Trailer: Fans Are Surprised After The Return Of Naomie Olindo!

Cheering evolved gradually from mere boosterism to a sport, with one team developing pyramids, baskets, throws, and tumbles—combining cheerleading, circus arts (such as balance), and dance skills—and other teams emulating and building on similar acts. Cheerleading, unlike other collegiate sports, has no professional league after graduation, hence the National Cheerleading Championship, held annually in Daytona Beach, Florida, is the highest level of competition for cheerleaders. Competitive cheering is expected to be a billion-dollar industry by 2020.

While filming for his football television series Last Chance U, director Greg Whiteley came to discover competitive cheering. The cheerleaders’ agility and fierce competitiveness astonished him.

Navarro College, a “9,000-student community college in Corsicana, Texas, about fifty miles south of Dallas,” has a cheer team coached by Monica Aldama, a Corsicana High School graduate who went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in finance from the University of Texas at Austin and a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. In college, she was a cheerleader. She took the post of cheering coach at Navarro College because of her dedication to her extended Texan family and her husband’s wish to raise their children near their families. She started from the bottom up in 2000, building the program into one of the best in the country.

What is the plot of Cheer Season 2?

Season 2 of Cheer follows the Navarro College cheerleaders as they negotiate the celebrity and drama that has followed their Netflix success.

“Coming off a championship-winning year, the Navarro cheer squad is back — but they have a lot more to cope with than keeping their pyramid flawless,” according to a Netflix press release. Navarro is grappling with overwhelming newfound celebrity, from near-constant interviews and events to guest appearances on shows like Ellen and Dancing With the Stars.”

Who will be in Season 2 of Cheer?

Coach Monica Aldama, La’Darius Marshall, Morgan Simianer, Gabi Butler, and Lexis Brumback are among the familiar faces from season one. Jerry Harris, who remains in federal jail pending his legal proceedings, will be an exception.

Vontae Johnson, the new coach of neighboring Texas-based rival team TVCC Cardinals, seemed eager to make a return against the “Goliath” squad after losing to them in the first season. Angel Rice, the team’s tumbler, has been dubbed “the Simone Biles of cheering” and will be a possible danger to Navarro College.

Where can you get your Cheer fix now that Season 2 is over?

When you come to the final episode of Cheer Season 2, it’s heartbreaking. With a melancholy void in our hearts, there are several methods to relive those great times, such as following celebrities on Instagram.

Don’t worry, we’ve included a list of all of their handles below, including Gabi Butler, Maddy Brum, and others. You can also follow Navarro Cheer on Instagram to keep up with all of their competitions.

Read more: When Is Never Have I Ever Season 3 Coming Out: Released Date Confirmed, Cast, and Many More Updates

Die-hard Cheer supporters may even attend the championships in person to see their favorite team compete. They frequently announce performances and competitions on their social media pages ahead of time.

If you attend Navarro College and want to join the Navarro Cheer squad, tryouts are held from January to March. You may register here.