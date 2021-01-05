How many episodes are in BBC drama Traces and will there be a season 2?

THE BBC really is the reward that keeps on offering when it comes to best top quality drama.

New collection Traces sees Molly Windsor head up the cast, and she stars together with Line Of Duty’s Martin Compston.

How quite a few episodes are in BBC drama Traces?

Traces kicked off on BBC A single on January 5, 2021.

The series lasts for 6 episodes, with every single long lasting for 45 minutes just about every.

They will be shown each Monday and Tuesday at 9pm for a few months.

But if you fancy a binge check out, all 6 episodes are accessible now to watch on the BBC iPlayer.

Will there be a year 2 of Traces?

As Traces has only just commenced, the BBC are yet to reveal if there will be a next sequence.

The show is already proving common, but it is dependent how it ends.

We will keep you posted about any renewal news on the display.

What is Traces about?

Traces follows lab assistant Emma Hedges who returns to her childhood home of Dundee to begin a new job at SIFA, but turns into tangled up in circumstance involving her useless mom.

Although studying an on line introductory study course in forensic science, Emma realises there is something putting about the fictitious scenario study she’s performing on, as it bears a resemblance to her individual mum’s unsolved murder.

When she starts off a partnership with Daniel, she doesn’t know that his corporation may well be by some means associated in the circumstance her boss at SIFA has been supporting the police to examine.

The whole demonstrate sees Emma seeking to provide a killer to justice.

This gripping series delivers with it a star cast – which you can obtain out more about listed here.

When is Traces next on Tv?

You can capture the upcoming episode TONIGHT (January 5, 2021).

It is on at 9pm on BBC Just one.

Following that, the next episode is on Monday, January 11, 2021 – also at 9pm.