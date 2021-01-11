How Male Utd could line-up at Burnley with Solskjaer dealing with injury headache with 4 very first-workforce players wounded

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER could be without the need of four first-group stars for Tuesday’s trip to Burnley.

Paul Pogba, Luke Shaw and Victor Lindelof sat out of Saturday’s 1- FA Cup gain around Watf­­­­­ord.

Solskjaer has admitted that the hurt trio could also overlook the trip to Turf Moor.

But the manager is hopeful they will return in time for Sunday’s match from Liverpool.

When asked if they will be back in action this 7 days, he instructed reporters: “I hope so. I hope all of them for Liverpool in any case.

“I’m not sure if they’ll make the Burnley just one, but we have light-weight coaching tomorrow [Sunday] and we’ll see on Monday.”

Eric Bailly is an additional doubt for United immediately after he picked up a knock from Watford.

The 26-12 months-previous injured his neck just after being clattered by his own keeper, Dean Henderson.

But Solskjaer gave a favourable update on Bailly’s problem following the activity.

He claimed: “There was no concussion.

“Seemingly it was his neck – a sore neck. But he could not carry on, so let’s check out on him tomorrow.”

Axel Tuanzebe is expected to get started the back along with Alex Telles, Harry Maguire and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Fred and Scott McTominay are set to occupy their standard role in front of the again 4.

Should really Pogba miss out on out, Daniel James could be deployed on the ideal with Marcus Rashford on the remaining.

Bruno Fernandes would fill the No10 spot with Anthony Martial foremost the line.

Edinson Cavani is a further selection as he is out there right after serving his suspension.