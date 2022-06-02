How Long Have Zendaya and Tom Holland Been Dating? Spider-Man: Homecoming’ and Beyond

The on-screen romance between Tom Holland and Zendaya is more than just that.

After being placed beside each other in Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2016, the costars enmeshed themselves in a web of romance rumors for years, but it wasn’t until five years later that the pair acknowledged their relationship.

Throughout the meantime, Holland and Zendaya have emphasized in interviews and social media posts that they were just really good friends — but their connection was apparent, despite their ostensibly platonic relationship.

Following the first on-screen kiss exchanged between Holland’s Spider-Man and Zendaya’s MJ in Spider-Man: Far From Home in 2019, fans of the film franchise were pushed into a frenzy.

That shared moment became more than just acting a few months later, when the couple was seen kissing in their car in July, revealing the couple’s real-life love story.

Zendaya and Holland have maintained a low-profile romance since then, avoiding excessive PDA. This isn’t to say that the two don’t display their affection for one another in other ways, as they frequently support one another on social media and at public events.

Keep scrolling to view a detailed breakdown of Zendaya and Holland’s lovely relationship trajectory, from costars to lovers.

‘You look so wonderful,’ Tom Holland says to Zendaya.

Tom can be heard telling his girlfriend, “You look so lovely, sweetheart,” before they realized the cameras were rolling, in a rediscovered footage from a press day Tom and Zendaya were doing no doubt for their next Spider-Man film.

“So do you,” Zendaya said, making everything 10 times cuter.

Zendaya Posts for Tom’s Birthday on June 1, 2022

OK, Zendaya just sent out the nicest, most romantic birthday letter we’ve ever seen, and there’s no way you can persuade us differently. Today is Tom’s 26th birthday, and Zendaya commemorated the occasion by posting a touching black-and-white portrait of the two on Instagram. While Tom stares squarely at the camera, his arms appear to be wrapped around Z, she grins and gazes off into the distance. In the caption, she wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to the one that makes me the happiest 3.”

Tom and Zendaya Shop in Boston on April 26, 2022

Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted out and about in Boston, where Z is filming her next picture, The Challengers. Zendaya was dressed casually in a grey sweater and pants, with a Fendi bag on her arm and Tom by her side. As they held hands inside Tom’s pocket, the pair experienced an extremely adorable PDA moment. According to an Elle story,

Today went out on the town to shop at Rolex and Cartier.

Mid-2016

The production of Spider-Man: Homecoming began in June 2016, while Zendaya had been cast three months previously. Zendaya made her first appearance on Holland’s Instagram in July 2016, and the two met at some point during this time.

May of this year

The now-iconic episode of Lip Sync Battle involving Holland and Zendaya aired. “Tyrone” by Erykah Badu and “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars serenaded the California girl’s British lover. Fans may not remember Holland’s performance of Nelly’s “Ride Wit Me” as well as the last song.

As the program emphasized their lighthearted camaraderie, the Onward star’s “Singin’ in the Rain”/”Umbrella” mashup went on to become a legendary viral smash.

In July of This Year,

A source confirms to People in July 2017 that

They are in a magazine together.

“They started dating when they were filming Spider-Man,” an insider revealed. “They’ve been quite cautious to keep it secret and out of the public eye, but they’ve gone on trips together and try to spend as much time together as possible.”

“They’re both incredibly ambitious, and they challenge one other—but, most importantly, they make each other laugh,” a second insider noted. They appear to share a similar sense of humor and like teasing one other. They have a lot of back-and-forth banter.”

Holland gushed to People about his bond with Zendaya before the release of Spider-Man: Homecoming in June, adding, “We are like the best of friends.” She’s incredible and wonderful. I’m a little nervous about dealing with popularity… but Zendaya is incredibly famous and has gone through it, so I simply phone her and ask, “How do I cope with being famous?” I’m delighted I have someone like her as a buddy.”

The duo responded to the dating allegations by tweeting to each other about the possibility of going on vacation together.

“Wait, my favorite part is when it says we go on trips together HA!” I haven’t taken a vacation in a long time! hbu?” Holland received a letter from Sunday.

Tom and Zendaya Have a Coffee Date in Boston on March 20, 2022.

On March 20, Tom and Zendaya were sighted visiting Tatte Bakery in Boston, Massachusetts. On Instagram, a fan called Scott Lundgren shared a photo of the pair cuddling up on a coffee date. Zendaya’s Twitter account is @Zendaya Updated.

On Twitter, she also posted an adorable snapshot.