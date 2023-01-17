How Jamie Lee Curtis Amassed a Fortune of $60 Million Dollars?

The American actress, producer, children’s author, and campaigner Jamie Lee Curtis. She has been called a “scream queen” due to her reputation as one of the most prolific actors in the horror and slasher film industries.

Birth and Childhood

Curtis was born to actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh in Santa Monica, California. Her paternal grandfather was Jewish and his parents were Mátészalka, Hungarian Jews. Her mother’s side of the family is mostly German and Scots-Irish, with the exception of two great-grandparents who were Danes.

She is the younger sister of actress Kelly Curtis and has four half-siblings (from her father’s multiple marriages): Alexandra, actress Allegra Curtis, Benjamin, and Nicholas Curtis (who died in 1994 of a drug overdose). In 1962, Curtis’s parents split up. She claimed her father “is not around” and “is not interested in being a father” after the separation. Her mother and her stepfather, Robert Brandt, a stockbroker, raised her.

Curtis went to the prestigious Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut and the illustrious Westlake School (now Harvard-Westlake School) in Los Angeles before graduating in 1976. In 1976, after moving back to the Golden State, she enrolled at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California, the same institution where her mother had completed her legal education. She only lasted one semester before she left to focus on her acting career.

Estimate Jamie Lee Curtis’s Wealth

By 2022, Jamie’s acting career had earned her a fortune of $60 million. CelebrityNet.com reports that Jamie’s husband Christopher Guest is mostly responsible for her growing wealth. Christopher is the fifth Baron Haden-Guest, a hereditary British peerage, and he is also a well-known screenwriter, singer, and actor. So now Jamie is a Baroness, albeit she supposedly doesn’t call herself that.

Prior to her rise to fame as a “scream queen,” Jamie had experience in the show business. Her mother, Janet Leigh, played Marion Crane in Psycho, and both of her parents were actors.

She had bit roles in Columbo, Operation Petticoat, and Charlie’s Angels in the 1970s before landing the role of Laurie in Halloween. The first picture in the series was released on October 25, 1978, and it was a huge financial success. Costing only $30,000 to produce, Insider reports that Halloween has grossed $50 million around the world.

Having made her mark in the first film, Jamie went on to star in seven more installments of the franchise. She branched out into other genres in the intervening years between Halloween movies, appearing in films like My Girl and Freaky Friday and TV shows like The Drew Carey Show.

Where Has Jamie Lee Curtis Been Hiding out Lately?

Jamie has stated that Halloween Ends will be her last picture as Laurie, but she has no plans to retire from acting. Both “Everything, Everywhere, All at Once” and “Reno 911!” featured her in 2022.

Jamie maintains an online presence outside of her acting career, posting photos of herself, Christopher, and their daughters Annie and Ruby. Fans of Bravo’s shows may recall seeing Jamie on Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In one episode, the actress was asked to a luncheon by her friend and co-star in Halloween, Kyle Richards.

Even though Jamie’s company, My Hand in Yours, was the official sponsor of the event, Jamie and Sheree Zampino got into a beauty scandal. Sheree enlisted Sutton Stracke’s aid as she tried to glue her eyelashes back on. Jamie stepped in when Sutton couldn’t do it on her own.

On the RHOBH reunion show, Kyle said that Scream Queens alum Jamie Lee Curtis first refused to believe that the event in question had actually taken place.