Change Your Email Signature in Microsoft Outlook on Your Mac, Windows, iPhone or iPad

Changing Your Signature in The Outlook App on Your Phone or Tablet

On your iOS device, launch the Outlook app.

Select the symbol located in Outlook’s top left corner. A home symbol is how it shows up. if you’re logged into more than one Outlook account, IMG_48347EC3BCD5-1.jpeg; otherwise, it will be your profile image from Outlook.

In the opened sidebar, locate the gear symbol (iOS) and tap on it.

Click on Signature after you scroll down.

Edit the signature as needed. Default Get Outlook for iOS signature line will be displayed if you have never modified your signature in the Outlook app.

To get the option to alter the signature, click on the line that already exists. Put your preferred signature information in writing or make a copy. After finishing editing, click the checkbox to save.

Visit Davidson’s Marketing Toolbox to access the Davidson signature. After you’ve found a signature template you like, you can download the corresponding Microsoft Word file by clicking the Use this Template button.

After you’ve opened the downloaded file and made any necessary changes in Word, you can simply copy and paste the text into Outlook’s signature creation section. After you’ve edited the signature to contain your details, hit the checkbox.

Changing Your Signature Using Outlook in A Web Browser

To access your Davidson email, open a new tab in your preferred online browser. Then, go to outlook.davidson.edu and enter your Davidson email address and password, if asked.

In the upper right-hand corner, you should see the settings gear symbol; click on it.

Put “email signature” into the “Search settings” search box. Alternately, you may select Compose and respond from the Mail icon.

Make your signature unique by entering your desired style in the box that shows beneath the Email signature header. When you’re done making changes, click Save.

Important note: If you’re using Outlook in a web browser, choose the email signature design without logos and social symbols. This is because graphics don’t transfer well from Word to Outlook’s web application.

To add a new blank signature, you may also use the +New signature button. You can switch between different signatures if you want to.

More alternatives may be found by scrolling down. You may customize the appearance of your signature in both new messages and replies/forwards by going to the “Select default signatures” section.

Changing Your Signature Using the Outlook Application on Your Computer

Launch Microsoft Outlook.

In Outlook, go to the menu bar at the top and select Settings.

Please select Signatures.

Select the name of a signature by clicking on it, and then click Edit. Another option is to use the plus symbol to create a new signature. After you’ve finished editing the signature to incorporate your details, click Save.

To customize the appearance of your signature in new messages and replies/forwards, go to Choose default signature.