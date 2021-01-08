How do I renew my membership?

How do I update my payment facts?

How do I make alterations to my subscription or cancel?

Your All Electronic Access, Conventional or Sport subscription will renew mechanically on the identical day each individual month or year relying on the package you signed up for and as prolonged as the payment method we have for your account is legitimate and in-day. You can uncover details on your up coming billing day right here.

Your university student subscription will renew instantly on your yearly renewal day, as extensive as your payment process and scholar e mail is valid and in-day. You can obtain details on your following billing day here.

To check out if you can increase your pupil subscription previous the recent academic yr, speak to us below.

You can update your payment information at any time by logging on to The Telegraph website and going to ‘Personal Details’ in ‘My Account’, you can then simply click ‘Edit your details’ to update your payment info.

If you would like to make any modifications to your membership then make sure you come across our guides underneath:

How do I terminate my membership?

We’re sorry you’re pondering about cancelling – find out how to cancel your subscription below.