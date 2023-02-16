How Do I Back up My iPhone Using iTunes and iCloud?

In-depth instructions on utilizing iTunes and iCloud to back up iPhone data are provided in this post. Know each’s benefits and shortcomings as well. All iPhone models, including the 12/ 11/ XS/ SE/ XR/ 8/7 and older ones running any iOS version, are compatible with the backup techniques.

Important contacts, texts, priceless images, treasured films, and other vital data are all stored on your iPhone. And you wish to store this information indefinitely. There are, however, two different types of computer devices: those that have failed and those that will fail, as someone wisely observed.

This effectively demonstrates the need for an iPhone backup. Anytime, unexpected technical issues might cause data loss on an iPhone. Therefore having a backup is the best way to be ready.

In this article, we’ll go into great depth on backing up your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 11, iPhone XS, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, and other devices.

The backup options are compatible with all iOS versions, including the most recent 14, 13, 12, and earlier.

How Can I Back up My iPhone’s Data?

iCloud and iTunes are the two data backup options offered by Apple. While iTunes creates a local backup of your iPhone data on your computer, iCloud allows you to store iPhone and iPad data on cloud servers.

Let’s examine each method for backing up iPhone data in depth. which of the two is superior?

iCloud Backup For The iPhone

With Apple’s iCloud services, you may activate automatic backup of your iPhone data. Photos, movies, contacts, and other crucial data from iPhones may be safely stored on distant Apple servers using iCloud. The cloud syncs data between your iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices in addition to backing it up.

In the event of an iPhone breakage, theft, deletion, etc., the solution aids in recovering lost data.

Just enable the iCloud backup feature in your iPhone’s settings. Once the backup process is complete, make sure your iPhone is fully charged and connected to Wi-Fi.

Steps for backing up your iPhone to iCloud

1. Go to Settings > Your name > Back up now. iCloud

2. Turn on iCloud Backup to have your iPhone backed up by iCloud anytime it is turned on and connected to Wi-Fi.

3. Click “Back Up Now.” Throughout the procedure, make sure your iPhone is connected to Wi-Fi.

You may either use iCloud.com on your computer browser or retrieve through “Settings” on your iPhone or iPad to recover lost iPhone data from an iCloud backup.

What Is Backed up On Your iCloud?

Nearly all of your iPhone’s data can be backed up via iCloud. iCloud allows you to back up a variety of data, including contacts, calendars, iMessages, messages, MMS, photos, videos, bookmarks, notes, voice memos, ringtones, and more.

Moreover, it can back up App data, Apple Watch backups, iPhone settings, and the history of any purchases you’ve made from the Apple Store, iTunes, and iBook.

How Much Data Can Be Stored In iCloud?

Using iCloud, you can save backups for up to 2 TB of data. Free storage for the first 5 GB. Upgrade for a price in the event that you need more iCloud storage. 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB upgrade plans are available through Apple.

iTunes Can Back Up iPhone Data.

You have the option to use iTunes’ backup service to back up iPhone data on your PC or Mac. Compared to iCloud backups, an iTunes local backup on a disc is quicker to restore.

Check that your machine has the most recent version of iTunes before backing up your iPhone. Users of Windows PCs can get the most recent version of iTunes via the Microsoft Store or the Apple support website. iTunes is already pre-installed on Mac computers.

How to Use iTunes to Backup An iPhone On a Mac:

1. Use USB to connect your iPhone to your Laptop. Enter the device passcode if a message requests it. If it asks you to “Trust This 2. Computer,” do what it says.

3. Open iTunes and choose your iPhone in the sidebar.



4. Go to the General tab.

5. Choose Back up all of your iPhone’s data to this Mac.

6. Choose Encrypt local backup to encrypt your backup data.

7. Provide your password. You won’t be able to access your backup data if you forget your iTunes backup password.

8. Click Now for Back Up.

On your PC or Mac, you can always recover iPhone data from an iTunes backup. The approach is useful for recovering lost data following an iOS update, a broken iPhone screen, a factory reset, and other instances of data loss.

How to Backup an iPhone on a Windows Computer using iTunes

1. Use USB to connect your iPhone to your Computer. Enter the device passcode if a message requests it. If it asks you to “Trust 2. 2. This Computer,” do what it says.



Open iTunes and choose your iPhone.

3. On the sidebar, select Summary.

4. Just select the Back Up Now option on the right side. Choose Encrypt local backup to encrypt your backup data. Provide a password.

5. Click Now for Back Up.

Which Information Can iTunes Backup?

Your iPhone’s vital data may be backed up via iTunes. Images, videos, music, ringtones, contacts, call history, iMessages, SMS, Notes, voice memos, voicemail, calendars, Safari bookmarks, network settings, WhatsApp conversations, WeChat chats, FaceTime chats, and other information may all be saved.

With the use of an encrypted iTunes backup tool, users may save their Activity, Health, and Keychain data.

The following information, which is currently kept in iCloud, will not be backed up by iTunes: data from the iTunes Store, App Stores, Apple Pay information, Apple Mail information, PDFs downloaded from Apple Books, Face ID or Touch ID settings, and all other data.

Which backup method—iTunes or iCloud—is superior?

Apple offers dependable and safe backup options with iTunes and iCloud. Each, though, offers benefits.

After a free 5 GB limit, which is quickly reached as you store photographs and movies, iCloud backup is expensive. The amount of space that may be used for backups in iTunes depends on your computer’s free storage.

The main benefit of iCloud is that it is accessible from any Wi-Fi-enabled iPhone, iPad, or laptop at any time. While you can only view your iPhone’s trusted computer’s iTunes backup.

Both backup options have advantages of their own. Pick the option that is easiest for you to utilize.

Conclusion

The best strategy to prevent data loss in any unforeseen circumstance, including iPhone theft, broken or lost devices, iOS crashes, factory resets, etc., is to create backups.

You may turn on iCloud data backup to wirelessly back up your iPhone automatically. While you must manually back up your iPhone using iTunes on a PC or Mac.

Use iTunes or iCloud backup. Each one has its benefits. Next, based on your comfort and ease, choose either an iTunes backup or an iCloud backup.