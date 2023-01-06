Buster Corley of Dave & Buster’s Has Died at The Age of 72

First founded in Dallas in 1982, Dave & Buster’s was the brainchild of James “Buster” Corley and David “Buster” Corriveau.

Dave & Buster’s website states that the partners first saw that consumers regularly hopped between their respective businesses and then decided to team up to create a new venture that fused dining and entertainment.

They bought a 40,000-square-foot warehouse in Dallas on the two-mile stretch of I-35E known as “Restaurant Row” to try out their concept. Because Corriveau flipped heads when deciding which name to use first, the business is now known as Dave & Buster’s rather than Buster & Dave’s.

Down the street from Corley’s restaurant in Little Rock, Arkansas in the late 1970s, Corriveau had opened a place for gambling and other forms of entertainment.

Dave & Buster’s “Buster” Corley Dies at 72

" Everybody is somebody, everybody is a star" RIP to Buster Corley, to whom we owe half our name and all of our thanks. You will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Ca4cWEPY4S — Dave & Buster's (@DaveandBusters) January 4, 2023

According to his family and the police, Corley passed away on Monday at a hospital in Dallas after they were called to his home near White Rock Lake. On Wednesday, Dave & Buster’s released a statement on Twitter about Corley’s death, while the circumstances surrounding his passing were still being investigated by local police.

According to the company’s website, Dave & Buster’s was conceived in the late 1970s when Corley was managing a restaurant in Dallas adjacent to a business run by David Corriveau that featured adult-oriented games and entertainment. Together, they opened their first restaurant and arcade in 1982, and since then, the firm has expanded to dozens of outlets around the country.

On Monday, police said they went to a shooting call at Corley’s residence in east Dallas, where they found a man with “an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.” He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Due to department protocol, the Dallas Police Department is not releasing the name of the gunshot victim out of respect for the family’s privacy. The death investigation by the police is ongoing.

Kate Corley, Corley’s daughter, reported his death to a local TV station but requested privacy for her family. She explained to the reporter that Corley had recently suffered a stroke that “caused major damage to the communication and personality section of his brain.”

Concerns about Corley’s death on Wednesday were not immediately answered by the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office. His death is still being investigated, the official told the Dallas Morning News on Tuesday night.

In 2015, at the age of 63, Corriveau passed away.