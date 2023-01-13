The Cause of The Death of Grandpa Pig!

Peppa Pig is a popular children’s show, so chances are you’ve seen it or heard of it if you have or know a kid. It’s a British cartoon shown on Nick Jr., and the names of the characters’ last names clue you into what kind of animal they are.

We have Suzy Sheep and Pedro Pony, in addition to Peppa Pig, her parents, and the rest of her family.

Grandpa Pig and other characters met grisly ends in certain Peppa Pig fanfiction written by internet warriors. Several adult-made myths designed to discredit these cartoon characters have sparked widespread interest in what became of him.

So, Grandpa Pig Passed Away from What, Exactly?

Fans have the dark conviction that Grandpa Pig was killed by a tree in his backyard. The story goes that he was out in the garden one day when his tree home magically collapsed on top of him, smothering him to death. The concept, however, also implies that Grandma Pig’s insanity caused her to hallucinate the deaths of other characters.

The Peppa Pig cast, as we all know, is doing fine. The children’s show would never show a death like that, not even with happy music playing in the background. But if given the chance, the internet will find a way to murder beloved cartoon characters and turn otherwise family-friendly programs and movies into something much more sinister.

The Fictional Means Are Described in the Fanon Wiki. Additional Peppa Pig Cast Members Fandom’s Die Fanon Wiki encourages users to imagine their own adventures for well-known TV and movie characters. Players can reimagine the stories of existing Peppa Pig characters, which may include them in harrowing or unexpected situations. It’s intriguing and a little bit scary at the same time.

A fan has written a full episode script about Grandpa Pig’s death and burial in “zombie dirt.” Then, he comes to the afterlife as a pig zombie. Daddy Pig, Peppa’s dad, is depicted in a post as having died after eating 106 hot dogs but then coming back to life and wandering around town without his head.

Peppa Pig Fanfic May Also Be Found on Roblox

Fan-created games on Roblox frequently use popular icons like Ronald McDonald and, yes, even Peppa Pig. For example, Roblox Piggy has amassed a large user base.

A crazed Peppa character is randomly assigned to one human or AI player, who then proceeds to use a baseball bat to kill the other playable characters.

It’s inspired by the mobile and computer game Granny, in which the player has a set amount of time to escape from a spooky grandmother’s house before she inevitably kills them. It’s hard to say whether Roblox directly encouraged people to make scary Peppa Pig fanfiction or if the trend came around as a result of people wanting to do something different with the show.