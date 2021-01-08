How did Gogglebox’s Jenny and Lee satisfy?

Gogglebox is back on our screens tonight for a festive unique.

The solid will after once more be bringing us some laughs, and tears, as they comment on the best telly from the previous week.

Very best friends Jenny and Lee have been lover favourites considering the fact that they joined the exhibit in 2014, with their hilarious responses and close romance.

So, how aged are Jenny and Lee, and how did they meet?

What age are Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox?

Jenny Newby is 65, although Lee Riley is 51.

The pair both are living in Patrington Haven caravan park in Hull.

They moved in with every single other all through the to start with lockdown which permitted them to keep filming, but have considering that determined to move back again in with their respective partners.

Jenny’s partner Ray prefers to keep out of the limelight, as does Lee’s companion Steve who he has been with for 26 yrs.

How lengthy have Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox known just about every other?

Jenny and Lee go way back again – 22 a long time back again, to be exact.

They initial fulfilled at a pub in Pull, East Yorkshire wherever Jenny was the landlady and Lee was a normal.

Jenny advised Ireland’s Major Difficulty Magazine: ‘Lee was a client at my pub, The Crown Inn in Paull.

‘He turned a regular in 1994 and applied to come in rather a lot each and every night time with his associate and we ended up pals from the off.

‘We’ve been most effective friends ever since.’

Lee extra ‘I really do not feel we’ve ever had an argument. We’re much too placid to argue. She will make me chuckle too significantly for me to ever fall out with her.’

The Gogglebox Festive Special commences tonight at 9pm on Channel 4.

Far more : Gogglebox’s Mary not able to consume alcohol after serious scenario of meals poisoning

Much more : Gogglebox’s Tapper family members rule out return regardless of enthusiasts contacting for comeback

Abide by Metro across our social channels, on Fb, Twitter and Instagram.

Share your sights in the reviews underneath.