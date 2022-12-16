How Did Billy Mays Die: How Much He Left Behind?

Billy Mays was an American television direct response advertiser best known for hawking cleaning, house, and maintenance products like OxiClean, Orange Glo, Kaboom, and more on the Home Shopping Network.

Billy Mays’s Death Was Hastened by Cocaine Use.

It was announced on Friday that the abrupt death of gregarious TV pitchman Billy Mays in June was caused in part by his cocaine usage and heart illness.

Bearded TV star, 50, died of a heart attack in his sleep on June 27 after retiring to his Tampa condo for the night. The following morning, his wife discovered him unresponsive.

On Friday, the medical examiner’s office in Hillsborough County revealed that Mays had used cocaine in the days leading up to his death. Cocaine use was cited in the autopsy report as a contributing factor in Mays’ death from heart disease.

With his upbeat advertisements for electronics and cleaning supplies like Orange Glo and OxiClean, Mays became a cultural icon.

The native of McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania honed his skills on the boardwalk of Atlantic City, showing knives, mops, and other “As Seen on TV” products. He was a hired gun for a long time, performing at state fairs and home shows and drawing crowds with his booming voice and friendly demeanor.

First appearing on the Home Shopping Network, he eventually moved on to infomercials and advertisements. His popularity grew to the point where he was included on the reality show “Pitchmen” on the Discovery Channel.

An Overview of Billy Mays’ Professional Life

The 20-year-old American was a direct-response ad salesman for television. For many, achieving prominence in their field required significant effort. Work ethic and optimism are prerequisites for success.

Billy Mays may have had similar difficulties in his professional life. Similarly, certain people will be remembered long after they have passed away; Billy Mays is one such person.

In terms of Wealth

According to many online sites (including Wikipedia, Forbes, IMDb, and others), famed entrepreneur Billy Mays had a net worth of $1-5 million at the time of his death. He was an established businessman and hence deserving of such wealth. He’s a native of the Keystone State.

