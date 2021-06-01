How Chelsea will Plan Summer Transfer after UCL Win

Transfer News from Chelsea as they turn-around a historic season and bag the UEFA Champions League; Chelsea plan for Exciting Summer Transfers.

Chelsea has turned around a historic season to win the UEFA Champions League in Porto. They defeated Man City by 1-0 in the Final from the deciding goal of Kai Havertz.

Chelsea started the season on a positive note, but things went bad with every passing game under Frank Lampard last year. During the mid-season, Chelsea struggled to stay in Top 10 of Premier League.

Roman Abramovich spent more than £230 Million last summer, but Frank Lampard couldn’t make wise use of them. Hence, Chelsea sacked Lampard to bring in Thomas Tuchel, whom PSG sacked last December.

From 9th position on Premier League, Thomas Tuchel managed Chelsea to play FA Cup Final. Chelsea ended up at 4th position on League table and win UEFA Champions League.

Chelsea awarded £95 Million as Prize Money from UCL

Roman Abramovich invested a lot of amounts last summer, which poured in extra pressure on Frank Lampard. Amid financial crisis due to covid-19 pandemic, the UEFA Champions League prize money will bring massive relief for the club.

Chelsea can now approach the Summer Transfer market confidently with more support from owner Roman Abramovich.

Chelsea plan big transfers under Thomas Tuchel

Under Thomas Tuchel, Chelsea has observed the lack of goal-scorer in their forward. Striker like Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham has struggled to score goals.

Hence, Chelsea will definitely join the race for Harry Kane, the most experienced and efficient striker in England.

Harry Kane has already announced his wish to leave his current club. Chelsea owner will prepare to offer a lucrative deal.

Chelsea will also prepare to bring in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund. Thomas Tuchel has managed Dortmund and understands the philosophy of their strikers.

Players like Tammy Abraham and ageing Oliver Giroud will leave the club soon in this transfer window. They will also target to sell loaned out Fikayo Tomori to AC Milan on a permanent deal.

Chelsea has also started monitoring players like Achraf Hakimi, a defender from Inter Milan and Declan Rice from West Ham United. Chelsea has also enquired about Adama Traore from Wolves.

Possible retention of ageing player Thiago Silva

Chelsea has a plan to renew Thiago Silva’s contract for one more season due to his performance in Chelsea defense. His presence under Thomas Tuchel did wonders.

Thomas Tuchel and Thiago Silva new contracts with Chelsea will be signed and announced soon. 🔵 #CFC



N’Golo Kanté will be offered a new agreement in the next weeks/months too, no rush as he’s happy in London and everyone in the club loves him. ⏳🇫🇷 #Chelsea — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 30, 2021

His leadership from the defense has added a massive touch of experience and motivation. Chelsea will definitely retain him to keep the team motivated for next season.