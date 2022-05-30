House of The Dragon Release Date: Cast, Trailer, and Latest Update in 2022

Fans of Game of Thrones have been holding their breath since HBO revealed that a prequel series centred on the Targaryen dynasty will premiere in October 2019. It is based on George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood, which is the House Targaryen’s words. It’ll take place around 200 years before the events of HBO’s Game of Thrones series, and will largely centre on the Targaryen family’s politics.

With each season of Game of Thrones, fans learnt more about the Targaryen family’s history, and the number of remaining family members shrank. When Khal Drogo (Jason Momoa) poured molten gold over Viserys’ (Harry Lloyd) head for threatening his “Khaleesi,” Daenerys, he was the first to die (Emilia Clarke). The Night’s Watch’s Maester Aemon (late Peter Vaughan) is revealed to be the brother of Aerys II, the “Mad King” (David Rintoul).

When Daenerys believes she is the only living Targaryen, Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) reveals that Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) is actually the son of Aegon, Daenerys’ elder brother, and Lyanna Stark, Ned Stark’s younger sister. As the Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, he would have been the next in line to accede to the Iron Throne.

While fans of both the novels and the television series had different reactions to the last season of Game of Thrones, all eyes have now shifted to the Targaryens in expectation of new Westerosi material rising from the ashes.

What Is the Story of House of The Dragon?

It’s no secret that the Targaryens rose to prominence as a result of their dragons. For decades, their dynasty has dominated. House of the Dragon will depict the “beginning of the decline” for House Targaryen, as well as the events leading up to the “Dance of Dragons,” the family’s civil war.

The civil war begins because to a dispute about who would succeed King Viserys I Targaryen following his death (Paddy Considine). Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, his firstborn, hopes to be the first woman to sit on the Iron Throne. Milly Alcock (Upright) will play the younger version of Princess Rhaenyra, while Emma D’Arcy will play the elder version (Truth Seekers). Her uncle, Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), is the presumed successor, aiming to take the kingdom until it is disclosed that Princess Rhaenyra would take the throne instead due to her birthright.

Both Rhaenyra and Daemon have accomplished Dragon Riders, as seen in Game of Thrones with Daenerys and Jon Snow. They had a significant edge until the Night King killed one of the three dragons, Viserion, and turned him into an undead ice dragon.

Without cheating and checking up on the conclusion of the “Dance of Dragons,” one thing is certain: this civil war marks the start of the Targaryen dynasty’s long demise, culminating in the “Mad King” and then the “Mad Queen,” Daenerys.

The Release Date for House of The Dragon Has Been Set.

The launch date for House of the Dragon is August 21, 2022.

Fans will be ecstatic to learn that we’ll be returning to George RR Martin’s universe in just a few months.

We also know when and where the ten-episode series will premiere in the United Kingdom. Following the introduction of House of the Dragon, Sky Atlantic, the same channel that showed Game of Thrones, has renewed its partnership with HBO. Of course, the programme will also be available NOW.

You can catch up on Game of Thrones seasons 1 through 8 on Amazon Prime right now or on NOW when it becomes available. Seasons 1-8 are also available on DVD for £99.99 on Amazon.

The Cast of House of The Dragon

The key House of the Dragon cast members for the Game of Thrones prequel has been announced.

King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine)

Prince Daemon Targaryen is played by Matt Smith.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy)

Lady Alicent Hightower is played by Olivia Cooke.

Lord Corlys Velaryon is played by Steve Toussaint.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon is played by Eve Best.

Ser Criston Cole is played by Fabien Frankel.

Maria is played by Sonoya Mizuno.

Ser Otto Hightower is played by Rhys Ifans.

Trailer: Official Teaser

The official teaser trailer for HBO’s House of the Dragon was released on May 5. From Paddy Considine’s King Viserys Targaryen and Emma D’Arcy’s Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen to Rhys Ifans’ Otto Hightower and Olivia Cooke’s Alicent Hightower, the trailer provided us with a closer look at a host of characters. Lord Corlys Velaryon, played by Steve Toussaint, says in the trailer: “Blood is not remembered in history. It keeps track of people’s names.”