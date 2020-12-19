Hospitals across south-eastern England cancel non-urgent treatments as Covid cases rise

Some of the hospitals in Kent and London are facing double the number of Covid-19 patients they had in the spring.
There were a total of 15,465 Covid-19 patients in hospitals in England on Wednesday, up from 13,467 a week earlier.
During the first wave of the virus, this number peaked at 18,974 on April 12.
The NHS in Kent confirmed on Friday evening that it would be putting a stop to some planned treatments across the region “due to the increase in Covid patients being treated”.
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS trust had 221 Covid-19 patients on December 16, 120 more than they had in the first peak on April 8.
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust was treating 357 people with coronavirus on Wednesday, almost twice the maximum number they had at any point in spring, when figures topped out at 187 on April 20.
A spokesperson for the NHS in Kent said on Friday: “We are working hard to ensure we treat as many patients as possible, while ensuring we provide a safe hospital environment.
Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll at 66,541
“However, the increase in numbers has meant difficult decisions to prioritise cases of higher urgency.”
They promised that urgent treatments such as cancer operations “will go ahead as normal”.
Some 2,543 patients were recorded in the capital on December 16, up from 1,787 a week ago.
The first wave peak in London was 5,201 patients on April 9.
Barts Health NHS Trust, which serves around 2.5 million people in east London, said on Thursday it has moved to the “high pressure” phase of its winter escalation plan.
A Barts Health spokesman said: “We are treating high numbers of patients with Covid-19, and in line with our winter escalation plan we have moved into a ‘high pressure’ phase and are taking steps to keep our patients safe.
“These include deferring some routine procedures over the coming days so we can redeploy staff and increase the number of critical care and general beds available.”
The trust, which operates across four major hospital sites The Royal London, St Bartholomew’s, Whipps Cross and Newham, said the plan will not affect cancer patients and that people will be contacted directly if their elective procedures need to be postponed.
Additional reporting by PA Media.