Horror film lover and boyfriend jailed for life for murder of stranger

A serial killer obsessive and his boyfriend have been jailed for lifestyle for murdering and dismembering a stranger at their “flat of horrors” that contains weapons, snakes and horror film masks.

month-prolonged trial at Coventry Crown Court was advised previous Television and movie scholar Nathan Maynard-Ellis, aged 30, resolved to eliminate Julia Rawson to “re-enact” horror flicks found at his flat.

Maynard-Ellis killed Ms Rawson, who he lured to his dwelling in Mission Generate, Dudley Port, Tipton, West Midlands, just after a chance meeting in a Dudley pub, with the assist of David Leesley as the fruits of “years of pent-up fantasy and desire”.

Forensic assessments on the remains of Ms Rawson, which have been concealed on close by wasteland, showed her overall body experienced been slash into 11 parts, possibly using a handheld wooden saw.

Sentencing the killers, who appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Monday, Mr Justice Soole purchased Maynard-Ellis to provide at least 30 yrs and handed Leesley a 19-year bare minimum time period.

Passing sentence, the decide claimed he was guaranteed that equally defendants experienced continuously struck Ms Rawson about the head with weapons, and experienced then engaged in a “cool, serene and thorough” address-up.

Maynard-Ellis experienced performed the “lead role” in the murder, the judge stated, acquiring made a decision to destroy Ms Rawson in advance of she even arrived at his flat in a taxi.

The judge told Leesley: “I am confident that you were being in thrall to Maynard-Ellis and would do, and that evening did, his bidding.

“I acknowledge that Maynard-Ellis was enjoying a primary part via all of this but at all times you ended up supplying him your unquestioning support.”

Maynard-Ellis experienced shown a considerable diploma of pre-meditation, the choose stated, describing the decision to dismember and cover the body as a “terrible and in depth act of defilement and indignity”.

The judge extra: “Only you two know just what took place in the flat but neither has instructed the real truth.”

Maynard-Ellis was given concurrent sentences for the rape of a woman who contacted law enforcement following he was arrested to make historic allegations.

Following his conviction, the court docket read Maynard-Ellis experienced contracted Covid-19 and experienced been in and out of hospital four moments, for cure to blood clots on his lungs.

Jurors ended up explained to Maynard-Ellis and Leesley were both of those mindful of axes and “ornamental” weaponry, along with balaclavas and a folding dagger at their flat, the place they killed Ms Rawson in the early several hours of Sunday May 12 2019.

Next the killing, Maynard-Ellis behaved typically, even traveling to a pub hours later on wherever he was noticed smiling and making a telephone simply call, and showing up “very happy” as he celebrated his birthday on May well 21.

In the course of his opening speech to the jury, Crown counsel Karim Khalil QC claimed “many knives, saws, axes and other bladed articles” had been observed in the “tiny” home.

Mr Khalil instructed jurors that they would listen to from a forensic scientist specialising in the examine of bones, who had assisted recuperate 42-year-aged Ms Rawson’s stays.

The prosecutor told the court: “There have been 4 unique recoveries of wrapped human continues to be inside 4 spots in just two diverse spots – wasteland off Coneygree Highway and the other, nearer to the flat, near to the rear of the Sacred Heart Major Faculty.”

Addressing the proof relating to dismemberment, Mr Khalil mentioned 4 human body components were being found at one website and seven at the other, in weighted-down luggage.

Ms Rawson’s human body areas, like her severed head, hands and toes, have been observed on June 12 and 29 2019.

Mr Khalil advised the jury: “The removing of the feet and fingers, we say, would not have helped with disposal due to the fact they have been bagged up and packed with the respective limbs.

“We suggest that this scale of dismemberment points evidently to the grotesque fantasy aspect of this scenario, fairly than towards any simple requirement following the loss of life.”

Supplying evidence in the third week of his demo, Maynard-Ellis, who has been diagnosed with despair and Asperger’s syndrome, told jurors he was bullied at faculty but experienced long gone on to reach a distinction on a particular outcomes, movie, television and theatre program.

Asked whether an curiosity in films and textbooks identified at his flat had created him want to “try to re-enact any of it in real life” or “take action” from a film, Maynard-Ellis instructed jurors: “No. I have appeared at films to make costumes and masks and things – but not to act them out.”

But Mr Khalil claimed Maynard-Ellis experienced harboured darkish ideas for many decades “focused generally on the sexual assault of ladies and their violent killing”.

Mr Khalil additional: “He has demonstrated a specific fascination in certain themes involving serial killers and the dismemberment of bodies.

“His boyfriend, David Leesley, knew of these interests, considering that their flat was whole of printed elements, DVDs and videos about serial killers and the violent sexual abuse of gals.”

PA