Horoscope Haircuts: Your Cut According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you’re in the mood for a new chop, but don’t know where to start, why not let fate decide? Or, more specifically, your zodiac sign. The planets and stars aligned in perfect harmony to determine your defining characteristics (and we reckon you’re pretty fantastic), so it’s worth entrusting the same powers-that-be with our next important life moment… Deciding our hair cut for the season ahead. They say our haircuts are a reflection of our personalities so we’re interested to see what our horoscopes have in mind for us.

SCORPIO

THE SLICED BOB(23rd October-21 November)Determined, powerful, intuitive and dominant, scorpios can pull off something slick and fierce. The sliced bob, is perfect for this. Characterised by same-length strands, sliced ultra blunt at the bottom, it’s sexy, sleek and effortless.Fellow scorpios: Ciara, Kendall Jenner, Kiernan Shipka, Emma Stone, Anne Hathaway, Rachel McAdams, Hailey Bieber

SAGITTARIUS

THE PIXI CROP(22nd November-21st December)Optimistic, free-spirited, driven and intellectual, sagittarius’ are confident to follow their own tastes rather than the trends which means no cut is off limits. Feeling the urge to chop it all off? A delicate pixi is the way to go.Fellow sagittarius: Miley Cyrus, Sarah Hyland, Rita Ora, Tina Turner, Chrissy Teigen, Janelle Monae, Zoe Kravitz, Britney Spears, Amanda Seyfried, Tiffany Haddish, Taylor Swift

CAPRICORN

THE COLLARBONE CUT(22nd December-19th January)Loyal, practical, humorous and stubborn, capricorns like to consider all the options before they make a decision. But, a practical cut that still has tonnes of style kudos is the collarbone cut. It’s the ideal compromise if you want to go short (v on trend), but not too short (so you can still tie it up). Fellow capricorns: Michelle Obama, Dolly Parton, Kate Moss, Mary J Blige, Duchess of Cambridge, Zooey Deschanel

AQUARIUS

UNDONE AND NATURAL(20th January-18th February)Inventive, original, honest and independent, aquarius’ are progressive non-conformists. The same goes for their hair, though they’re on top of the trends, they won’t let that dictate their choices. Instead of submitting their hair to rules and regulations, natural, undone hairstyles that celebrate their own texture work best.Fellow aquarius: Alicia Keys, Kerry Washington, Shakira, Chloe Grace Moretz, Yara Shahidi

PISCES

THE CURTAIN FRINGE(19th February-20th March)Compassionate, kind, intuitive and sensitive, pisces’ personalities suit a softer hair cut. Soft-textured fringes, like the 70s curtain style help add some feathery face-framing. Fellow pisces: Rihanna, Drew Barrymore, Emily Blunt, Dakota Fanning, Lupita Nyong’o, Rebel Wilson

ARIES

THE MESSY SHAG(21st March-19th April)Adventurous, confident, determined and impulsive, aries can pull off something a bit more offbeat and rebellious, which makes this seasons messy shag, a perfect match. The piecey layers add volume and a truckload of attitude.Fellow aries: Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, Kristen Stewart, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson

TAURUS

THE MIDI CUT(20th April-20th May)Reliable, practical, loving and unshakable, rather than something whacky and edgy, Taurus’ favour styles that are chic, timeless and classic. The midi cut is the perfect example of this, it’s cool, pretty and will never got out of fashion.Fellow taurus: Adele, Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba, Gal Gadot, Janet Jackson, Cher, Tina Fey,

GEMINI

THE FRENCH-GIRL BOB(21st May-20th June)Versatile, curious, intelligent and quick-witted, geminis are more likely to play around with their hair with risque cuts and colours. This season, the French Girl bob is a drastic but very chic cheekbone length bob, complete with a cropped brow-skimming fringe. Oui! Fellow geminis: Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Awkwafina, Helena Bonham Carter, Venus Williams, Lucy Hale

CANCER

THE WISPY FRINGE(21st June-22nd July)Emotional, sympathetic, intuitive and loyal, cancerian’s are thoughtful girl-next door types. This laidback, wispy fringe is pretty, approachable and perfect for their personalities. Fellow cancerians: Margot Robbie, Ariana Grande, Mindy Kaling, Meryl Streep, Lana Del Ray, Selena Gomez

LEO

THE MANE(23rd July-22nd August)Generous, creative, open-minded, faithful and proud, inside every leo is a fierce lioness, which means a luxe, sultry, effortlessly undone mane is the only way to go…Fellow leos: JLo (24th July), Rose Byrne, Sandra Bullock, Megan Markle, Halle Berry, Jennifer Lawrence

VIRGO

THE JAWLINE BOB(23rd August-22nd September)Hard-working, diligent, creative and meticulous, virgos suit a cut that’s as pulled-together and slick as their personality. This ultra precise jawline bob is beautiful and orderly, so virgos can breathe a sigh of relief.Fellow virgos: Beyonce, Zendaya, Blake Lively, Cameron Diaz, Taraji P. Henson, Lili Reinhart

LIBRA

LONG AND GLAMOROUS(23rd September-22nd October)Diplomatic, charming, tactful and idealistic, libras suit something soft and romantic like luxuriously long, glossy waves.Fellow libras: Serena Williams, Bella Hadid, Kim Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brie Larson, Hilary Duff, Gwen Stefani

