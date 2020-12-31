Horoscope for 2021: Yearly tarot predictions for each star sign

How will 2021 play out for you when viewed as a chapter in the broader story of your life?

Below, I’ve broken down your horoscope forecast for 2021 according to the tarot.

Whatever unfolds, know that it is just a drop in the ocean of your whole life, so ride the waves and go with the flow. his too shall pass.

In hindsight, we get to see the silver linings, the life lessons and the insights from our experiences, but what if you could skip ahead and see that for yourself now for the year to come? Want to take a peek?

Welcome to the next chapter of your life story.

What star sign are you?

Aries: March 21 to April 20

Taurus: April 21 to May 21

Gemini: May 22 to June 21

Cancer: June 22 to July 23

Leo: July 24 to August 23

Virgo: August 24 to September 23

Libra: September 24 to October 23

Scorpio: October 24 to November 22

Sagittarius: November 23 to December 21

Capricorn: December 22 to January 21

Aquarius: January 22 to February 19

Pisces: February 20 to March 20

Aries

Tarot cards for 2021: The Hermit, Seven of Coins, The Moon

Meaning: Choose your own adventure.

The Seven of Coins and The Moon reveal that a powerful, personal and private cross roads will emerge in your mind’s eye this 2021 that, in hindsight, you will look back on as the beginning of a new seven-year cycle and chapter.

The mystery here is that The Moon shows you don’t yet have all of the information you need to navigate this change in direction, so make sure you use the first half of 2021 to research, ask questions, seek new news, and build up your knowledge about your options and opportunities.

A little bit of digging can go a long way. And keep this quest to yourself. This is a solo adventure.

The Hermit shows that this change of course is totally your choice, totally about your own agenda and desires, and reflects a diversion from the path you’re currently on. You are changing inside, and as that unfolds, it will lead to a new outlook and consequent behaviour and priorities.

2021 is the year you embark on this new adventure, of your choosing. Know this in your heart, and pick the quest that makes your heart race. Make this a magical turning point.

Taurus

Tarot cards for 2021: Five of Swords, Two of Cups, The Wheel of Fortune

Meaning: Reassess who is in your life.

Relationships have seasons in our life; some blossom in the spring, some fade in the autumn, some die off in the winter. Not every person in our life is meant to stay the entire course. Some serve a purpose, some are life-long allies, some have a fleeting but powerful impact.

In 2021, you will re-assess a lot of your relationships, and recognise the seasonal status of them, in reality.

The Wheel of Fortune reveals that this analysis will lead to huge personal transformation. You align with those that uplift you, and that interpersonal boost affects your whole sense of wellbeing and strength, enabling you to do more and better things.

The Two of Cups shows that new, or rekindled, love is likely to come your way this year too – in the months of March, July and November.

The Five of Swords shows that you must take arguments and conflict seriously this year. Let tension and pressure in your connections show you where the fault lines are, and where, perhaps, there are bonds that are simply broken. Don’t hesitate to walk away from toxicity this year. You won’t regret it, I promise.

Gemini

Tarot cards for 2021: Nine of Cups, Six of Cups, Page of Coins

Meaning: You had it all along.

You are the most youthful sign of the zodiac, and never far away from your inner child. You still remember and appreciate who you were, and what you loved, or were good at. Gemini, this year you are going to rediscover and repurpose a childhood love, skill or activity that will bring you huge reward and recognition in your future.

The Six of Cups and Page of Coins invite you to accelerate to this place by walking down Memory Lane and noticing where your gaze lands. People? Places? Hobbies? Skills? Talents? Memories? Stories? What is it? There is something that, with a little reworking, you can bring back and make a living from. A good one. This can change your life.

Gemini, in hindsight, this year will show you, with the wish-fulfilling Nine of Cups, that you had it all along, you just didn’t use it. The higher you aim here, the better the outcome. I can tell you that the Universe is going to grant you a dream-come-true, as long as you navigate your way there by reactivating something (or someone) from your past that was always meant to be.

Cancer

Tarot cards for 2021: Judgment, The Lovers, King of Cups

Meaning: A wake-up call from your intuition

The Lovers shows that, no surprise there, your love life will continue to be centre stage in 2021. And your passions will run as high as ever, and things will be complicated and conflicting and interesting and tiring and exciting – all at once.

But then something changes around June time.

Judgment and the King of Cups combine forces to bring a new perspective and a new outlook on your love life, and the change comes from simply relying totally and utterly on your intuition (not others’ opinions, what seems sensible on paper, or what your worst fears dictate). You will experience a flurry of revelations and come to a new understanding about your current situation, what you want in future, and what this means.

And, therefore, the second part of the 2021 chapter is about taking action over these insights and getting your relationship landscape in the shape you need and desire it to be in. From hereonin, you will always trust your gut when it comes to other people, and this will be the turning point.

Leo

Tarot cards for 2021: Ten of Wands, The World, The Devil

Meaning: Stop being your own worst enemy

The Ten of Wands shows that 2021 may get off to a pressurised start, and you may feel overwhelmed or overly burdened by life and commitments, stresses and demands.

Leo, you bite off more than you chew on a regular basis, it’s your (over) confident attitude to life, which compels you to get involved in waaaaay too many things.

The Devil reveals you do this to yourself, and you come to see and recognise this pattern. This is the card of bad habits, repeat negative behaviours or self-beliefs, and the good news here is that, therefore, you can stop doing this to yourself.

When the penny drops, take steps to make changes. Lessen the load, reduce the baggage, cut off the dead wood.

The World shows that this less is more attitude liberates you from a chapter in your life that is coming to an end, and you could feel the frustration and boredom setting in, but didn’t know how to get out of it. Suddenly, the exit light will show up, and you’ll head straight for it (in February, May or August).

You don’t know it yet, but what you do next, after this liberation, is life-changing. Something you activate in 2021 will be with you for the rest of your life – it could be the relationship, a move abroad or to your forever home, or a role or job that is your perfect career niche.

Let go of the old, and welcome the new in. You are approaching a destiny turning point.

Virgo

Tarot cards for 2021: Temperance, Four of Cups, Seven of Wands

Meaning: You see yourself clearly and positively at last.

Virgo, you are so, so hard on yourself, I know. Your inner judge has no boundaries, and can really harp on at you, 24/7. It’s been this way all of your life, but, trust me, 2021 is going to be different, and the change is going to last.

The Four of Cups shows that the actual turning point may come as soon as March, and will be driven by you getting sick and tired of your own BS. Why do you torture yourself so much? Why do you watch others and compare their show reels with your weaknesses? It stops here.

The Seven of Wands is a card of competition and rivalry, and reveals you are going to develop a much healthier relationship with these dynamics, and find yourself feeling more confident and empowered. You will see challenges as puzzles. You will see rivals more realistically. You will start to enjoy going outside of your comfort zone. You will, in short, believe you can handle anything (you can).

Temperance shows this change of heart is deep and meaningful and sustainable. And what does it mean? Literally, Virgo, that you are now capable and confident enough to do anything.

You are one of the cleverest signs, and you have great ideas, and you work so hard. Pick a dream, have faith in yourself, and make it happen in 2021. The only person stopping you was you, and s/he has now gotten out of the way. Progress with full force.

Libra

Tarot cards for 2021: Eight of Coins, The Magician, The High Priestess

Meaning: Back your ideas with energy and move mountains.

Imagination without action creates daydreaming, and action without imagination creates empty gestures. You need both, working in harmony, and when you look back at 2021, you will see how you wedded your intellect with your physical energy and achieved more than you ever thought possible, Libra.

The High Priestess is the imagination element. You have a very sharp, active mind, but sometimes you can drift into overthinking and procrastination. Thinking for thinking’s sake. This will change in 2021, and you will reap the benefits.

The Eight of Coins is the hard work and physical action and execution part of the equation, and this energy will surge in you in January, May and September. These are your key months to take an idea and manifest it IRL, to make it real. The bigger and bolder, the better.

The Magician is a promise that this is going to be rewarding, lucrative, exciting, and satisfying. You are literally making something from nothing, with your bare hands. You are creating, and it feels so good. Libra, make that mind work hard, and make yourself do vs think. You can achieve a lot this year.

Scorpio

Tarot cards for 2021: King of Wands, Ten of Swords, Death

Meaning: Focus your power on personal transformation

You are certainly the protagonist of your life story, Scorpio, and you don’t like playing second fiddle to anyone or being a supporting cast member in someone else’s show. Power to you.

This 2021 chapter of your life is no different. In fact, the King of Wands and Ten of Swords combine to ask you to remove any and all unnecessary, periphery and extra-curricular activity that you do for, or around, others, to let you focus on you, 100%.

Death is your theme tune this year. It’s a powerful card, and is not about literal death, but the death of an old self and the rebirth a new person.

You are transforming, Scorpio. You may’ve noticed growing pains emerging in areas of your life in 2020. They are signals that change is afoot, that you need different landscape to grow into, that your horizons and outlook are broadening.

Looking back, you will see 2021 as the year you grew into yourself, that you felt your identify take shape in a new way, that you felt happier in your skin than ever, and it was via focusing with intent on the things, places, people and activities that make you feel powerful.

Cut away the noise and dead wood. Zoom in on the stuff that makes you feel excited and expansive. Whatever makes your heart beat faster is where you should focus this year, it’s going to lead you to a new self, an even better version of what you are today.

Sagittarius

Tarot cards for 2021: Two of Wands, Queen of Cups, Two of Coins

Meaning: Your life is abundant, appreciate your luck.

Sagittarius, you are ruled by Jupiter, the planet of abundance, joy and optimism, and that certainly runs through your character and life like a perennial thread. Appreciate this cosmic power, and in 2021, I think you will start to use it more consciously.

So, the Two of Wands recognises your ambivalence or distrust of your own power sometimes. You suspect you are lucky, and that things always seem to work out, but you hesitate to rely on that. It feels a bit cocky, right? Well, not for you.

Sagittarius, you are blessed, and your life story, from now on, will feel like that.

The Queen of Cups and Two of Coins show that 2021 is going to be full of good fortune, particularly in love and relationships and projects, and you will be busier than ever, more fulfilled than ever, and eventually you will start to believe your own hype: you are an abundant and lucky person.

Lean into your good fortune, take risks, live spontaneously, trust your gut, use your instincts. Jupiter is a powerful ally in life, and you are going to begin believing in that. And it will change your life for the better.

Capricorn

Tarot cards for 2021: Eight of Wands, Knight of Swords, Four of Swords

Meaning: Less is more. You need balance.

So far, your life story is one of hard work, commitment and determination, and you are the hardest working star sign in the room, Cap, I applaud you.

In 2021, however, you will shift that balance between work and play a little bit more over to the ‘play’ side, and discover that this actually helps you work more effectively too.

The Knight and Four of Swords show an urgent and pressing need to shift your work/life balance. You push yourself very hard. You are obligated, conscientious, and something of a perfectionist, and it’s time to let yourself off the hook a bit more.

2020 took it out of you, and you feel like you can’t live another year like it. So, don’t. Simply, don’t.

The Eight of Wands asks you to open up your communication and collaboration with others. Use people to help you – be that with guidance, moral support, actual physical labour, or help. You do too much alone, you are an innate solo player, and 2021 marks the point at which you find out you can go further, faster, easier, with others.

The Four of Swords tells you to lighten the load too, and ditch, delegate or delay anything that isn’t urgent or important. Leave space in your life for, well, fun and spontaneity to flow in (which it will, if you make some room).

This next chapter, Cap, is going to be a whole lot more enjoyable than the previous, and you’ll STILL get where you’re going (because you will always be the hardest worker in the room).

Aquarius

Tarot cards for 2021: Page of Wands, Eight of Swords, Strength

Meaning: Liberation at last

Freedom! That is the overarching theme and underlying driver of the 2021 chapter of your life story, Aquarius, and doesn’t that feel good?

Freedom is a deep-rooted need in you, because you can’t bear to be tethered, dictated to, constrained or heckled. But, how and where does this happen?

The Eight of Swords shows this is a personal, private mental prison that you will escape. An inner fear (that no one else knows about) that you have projected onto the external world as a series of barriers that ‘protect’ you (but actually just keep you in stasis, blocked by this limiting self-belief).

The Page of Wands shows that you are tiring of your own BS here, and starting to see the mental gymnastics you go through, subconsciously, to keep this fear alive. And the ways in which it has limited you. You are ready and brave enough to face your own demon.

Strength reveals that, by this summer, you will have deconstructed it, analysed it, and processed its origins and triggers, and simply removed it from your mental hardware. You are free of this nagging, negative doubt, and it’s wonderful. It releases you to tackle the projects, relationships, ambitions, plans and ideals that you’ve longed to work on.

All change starts within, and this is a big inner change that opens up a whole new world of possibility across your life.

Pisces

Tarot cards for 2021: Six of Wands, Justice, Seven of Swords

Meaning: Karma pays out.

If 2021 were a play, it’d be one with strong themes of karmic justice, revenge, and vindication for a maligned protagonist who finally gets the justice and recognition they deserve. That’ll be you, Pisces.

The Seven of Swords shows that, over time, your good nature has been abused by others in life. Your kindness mistaken for weakness. It has hurt you enormously, because you’re an empathetic and trusting person. Some of it has been hard to forgive.

Justice and the Six of Wands reveal that karma was watching all along, everything that has happened has been logged, and that 2021 is the year she starts to pay out. You will be vindicated, proven right, justified and rewarded.

Random acts of kindness and opportunity will flow your way, from unexpected sources at unlikely times. And those other people, well, they may get just what they deserve too (but pay no attention to that, it’s none of your business, you just look after your side of the street).

Keep this good karmic cycle going by emitting your own light, warmth, generosity and kindness. Be good to people, and that positive energy will be transformed and released back to you down the line. Good karma is a good way to live life.

Kerry King, the tarot queen, uses tarot and star sign wisdom to create inspiring forecasts and insights, with over 25 years fortune telling experience, and many happy clients all over the world. You can book a personal, written reading, which comes as a beautifully illustrated brochure, through her website.

