Horoscope compatibility for Dragon, Tiger, Monkey, Rat, Ox and more

DIFFERENT TYPES OF HORSES

Each zodiac sign is associated with one of the five elements: Wood, Fire, Earth, Metal, and Water. Their predominant element is Fire.

Years of the Horse include 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014, and 2026.

Metal Horse: Kind, positive, straightforward, and blunt. They place great value on love, they are enticing.

Water Horse: Emotional, impatient, attractive to others. Able to receive recognition from higher-ups at work.

Wood Horse: Emotionally sensitive and full of imagination, they look at everything from a unique perspective.

Fire Horse: Bright, energetic, trendsetter. They don’t take criticism well.

Earth Horse: Work fanatics, optimistic, and kind. They love helping others and have many friends.