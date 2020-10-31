Honey Boo Boo Appears So Grown Up! Watch Her New Appearance

Honey Boo Boo submitted a brand new selfie on Instagram which has fans speaking!

The former child beauty queen, who’s currently 15, showed a new appearance.

The fact star, real name Alana Thompson, traded her standard curls for hair and her eyes are all popping bold lashes.

Her sisters failed even more extreme transformations before this season after they had plastic surgery.

Anna’s makeover contained in breast lift, implants, implants as well as veneers. Jessica also acquired veneers also had an Orbera weight balloon added, in addition to liposuction.

The elderly sisters, who first shot to fame with Alana on”Here Comes Honey Boo Boo,” are following in the footsteps of the mom Mama June. She famously recorded her transformation 2017 from the WE television docudrama”Mama June: From Not to Hot.”