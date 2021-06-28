According to the latest news, car maker Honda has disclosed the name of the first of two electric SUVs it is planning to sell in North America. One of the two vehicles will be Honda Prologue. It will go on sale in the US and Canada from 2024. Last week, America’s sales chief of Honda, Dave Gardner confirmed the reports.

Honda is looking forward to completely electrify its lineup by 2040. Considering this, the name, Prologue is a good choice. Notably, it is also a synonym for “Prelude” which was Honda’s iconic sports coupe in the1980s. Honda Prologue will be the first of two vehicles that the company is co-developing with General Motors. The other vehicle will be named Honda Acura.

Gardner said, “With the Prologue, our goal is to provide a highly competitive product with the functionality to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

Honda is working on Prologue and Acura electric SUVs for the US market

Previously, Honda said that it would design the interior and exteriors of the new EVs, while the drivetrain will be engineered by GM. The cars will be manufactured at GM’s North American plants.

As of now, Honda is silent about disclosing any other specifications about the Prologue. Gardner said, with Prologue, Honda is targeting an annual sale volume “roughly” between the Honda Passenger and Honda Pilot SUVs.

According to Gardner, in the second half of the decade, Honda will release a series of EVs built on the automaker’s own “Honda e-Architecture” that will help the company to reach its future goals. Gardner said, “In short, our zero emission focus has begun.”

Currently, the automaker’s electric lineup is extremely limited to most other big names of the industry. Recently, Honda discontinued its Clarity EV but it is still selling the hydrogen and plug-in hybrid versions of the vehicle. Moreover, last year’s Honda E city car is only available in Japan and Europe.

Gardner accepted that the company needs to do a lot to grab the electric vehicles market from its competitors. Citing hybrid Honda Insight, defunct EV Plus, and discontinued Clarity, Gardner said, “While we haven’t been perceived as leaders in recent years, we’re not neophytes in the electrified space.”