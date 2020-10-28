‘Homework’ Host Chris Harrison Launching Wedding Rings Line for Men

Exclusive

Chris Harrison‘s finally cashing in on what happens after Closing Increased ceremonies — in Concept, at least by Assisting the Women put rings in their Own Men.

“The Bachelor” and also’Bachelorette’ sponsor is starting his own signature line of wedding rings… purely for grooms-to-be. Chris hooked up with a firm named Manly Brands, along with the collar attributes wedding rings selected and made by Chris himself.

Thus, what is his personality? We are told that the Chris Harrison Collection is about using materials that are unique. Not one of the typical dull bands for dudes. Rather, his 24 fashions include tantalum, meteorite and even dinosaur bone!!!

To your conventional kinds, he will have some diamonds and gold also. The rings price by $1,000 to $1,500.

Chris says he is eager to”invite men to search for exciting techniques to share their love during their wedding band.”

Even though union ai not something yet however, a pig bone ring seems quite cool!