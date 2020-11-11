Entertainment

‘Homework’ Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes Asks for Assistance Finding Missing Brother

November 12, 2020
1 Min Read
‘Bachelor’ Contestant Caelynn Miller-Keyes Asks for Help Finding Missing Brother

Caelynn Miller-Keyes maintains her brother Haydn Kamenicky is lacking, and she’s asking fans for assistance.

Miller-Keyes, that seemed to Colton Underwood’s Season of”The job,” tweeted concerning the household crisis on Wednesday.

She wrote,”My brother is lost and we want help locating him. He had been last seen yesterday in Fredericksburg, VA.. Please contact the Fredericksburg authorities, 540-658-4450 for those who understand anything.”

The fact superstar, who’s currently dating Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert, included,”He pushes a 1998 reddish Dodge Durango along with the license plate is currently XGB2103.”

He pushes a 1998 reddish Dodge Durango along with the license plate is currently XGB2103. pic.twitter.com/Wko6dcqFor

— Caelynn Miller-Keyes (@caelynnmk) November 11, 2020

Story developing.

Breaking NEWS  How much do the Raptors have to give after they go missing in Celtics’ Game 5 win?
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Mary  Woods

Mary  Woods

Mary Woods is very close to TV programs and series and spend his most of the time on the TV screen and rest on writing blogs from those serials to TheNewsPocket. And make you updated about every single update in this section.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment