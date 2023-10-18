10 Ways to Customizing Your iPhone Home Screen

Customizing Your iPhone Home Screen

With iOS’s App Library and widgets, you can personalize your iPhone’s Home Screen in a myriad of ways. But we’re simply going to be talking about several app layout concepts in this article. These provide imaginative ways to arrange your apps.

A lot of these layouts below require personalized app icons. You must build an iOS shortcut that launches an app using the Shortcuts app in order to make them. Once you have a custom icon for that shortcut, you can add it to your Home Screen.

For some of the layouts below, you might also need to delete applications from your Home Screen. This may be accomplished by holding down an app to bring up a pop-up menu, selecting Remove App, then selecting Remove from Home Screen. The deleted app may be found manually using Spotlight or in your iPhone’s App Library.

1. The Minimalist

Take every app off your Home Screen in order to use this Home Screen arrangement. Next, you have the option to add only one program or folder to the Dock. Alternatively, if you would like, leave your Home Screen blank and take advantage of having your wallpaper visible.

This arrangement is as basic as it gets. If you identify as a minimalist, this could be the ideal arrangement for your iPhone home screen. You won’t ever have to worry about maintaining your iPhone Home Screen pages and other content because it’s so simple to set up.

To launch an application, either swipe down from the Home Screen or hit Search and enter the first few characters of the desired program. It should be found nearly instantly by your iPhone; simply tap it to launch it from the search results. Additionally, you may always rummage through the App Library.

2. Monochrome

To make grayscale, white, or black icons for your preferred programs, use the Shortcuts app. You don’t need to bother about grayscale icons for some system programs, such as Settings and Camera.

Delete every one of the original applications from the Home Screen after making your monochromatic app shortcuts.

3. Color-Coded

Using color-coded shortcuts in place of your programs is a further color-based option. Why not make games red, entertainment applications blue, and social apps green? It’s simple to concentrate only on the apps you need at a given moment with an iPhone Home Screen layout that uses color coding.

Anyone who is color blind may also find this helpful, as you can select colors for various app categories that you find visually appealing.

Read More: How Can I Restart or Reset the Apple Watch?

4. The Menu

For those who prefer a lot of options without a lot of clutter, this iPhone Home Screen layout is a great idea.

Create shortcuts with list menus that allow you to select which apps to open when you want to, rather than organizing apps into folders. You can designate a name, icon, and color for each shortcut that corresponds to the set of apps it holds.

To generate an app selection list, use Shortcuts’ Choose from Menu action. For instance, make a shortcut named Social that provides a selection of messaging apps, such as Messenger, Messages, WhatsApp, and so forth.

5. The Monogram

Did you believe that the grid design on your iPhone home screen was permanent? Rethink that! With iEmpty, you can make blank icons that coordinate with your wallpaper and use those icons to make spaces in your Home Screen arrangement.

You can now spell out your initials using the app icons, among many other possibilities that become available.

6. Dockless

If all of your apps are on one screen rather than distributed across several pages, the Dock becomes less useful. So instead, hide your iPhone Dock with this clever trick.

This entails switching to a wallpaper that hides the Dock. Thankfully, there are lots of options available for wallpaper.

Read More: How to Fix “SOS Only” on iPhone?

7. The One-Hander

Although large screens are amazing, it can be extremely difficult to reach the icons at the very edge of the screen. Why not arrange all of your icons on one side, saving your fingertip stretches for when you want to open an app?

You can rearrange the remaining apps on your iPhone Home Screen to the desired side by using iEmpty to create empty spaces in the layout.

8. The Bottom Line

Since the bottom of the screen is the easiest to reach, Apple is aware that this is prime real estate. The Dock is located there for that reason.

It makes sense, then, to use blank icons to move your app icons to the bottom of the iPhone Home Screen and to completely ignore the top portion of the screen.

Don’t worry if you need help putting any of our Home Screen layouts that call for making blank icons into practice. We have a tutorial on using iEmpty to create a blank iPhone home screen.

9. The Noticeboard

For those who are worried about receiving too many notifications at once, this iPhone Home Screen arrangement is ideal.

Apps that use notification badges should simply be grouped into urgent and non-urgent folders so you can quickly determine which ones actually require your attention. After all, not every notification is created equal.

Read More: Live Dealer Evolution through Advanced Streaming Technologies

10. Work/Play

Organize your apps so that work-related ones are on one page and leisure apps, which you use only for leisure, are on another.

When the workday comes to an end, use this along with the Focus feature on your iPhone to have your work Home Screen automatically hidden. Use Downtime to turn off everything on the play screen during business hours for even more productivity.