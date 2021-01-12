“Home of Cards” Creator Adapts “Hazard”

“House of Cards” creator Beau Willimon will create a collection adaptation of the board match “Risk” for Amusement 1, Hasbro.

The Possibility sport sees players purpose for international conquest by way of war, system and diplomacy and has been perennially preferred given that its introduction in the late 1950s.

Willimon and Jordan Tappis’ production company, Westward, will produce the undertaking and have also signed a multiyear, initially-glimpse Tv set deal with Leisure A person which is owned by Hasbro.

Supply: Indiewire