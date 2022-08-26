Home Depot App: Home Depot Increases the Number of Interactive Shopping Capabilities in Its Apps.

When you think of Home Depot, what comes to mind? Maybe it’s the scent of plywood, the immaculate model restrooms, or the welcoming staff wearing orange aprons. Marketers may be inspired by Home Depot to consider a seamless mobile to the in-store experience. Home Depot, a pioneering store, uses a top-notch app to provide excellent customer support right to mobile users. Other retailers can imitate it since it sets the bar high.

Removing Any Ambiguity

The new interactive tools are intended to remove some of the uncertainty from buying yard-related goods. The Home Depot wants to make it simpler for customers to purchase when, when, and how they want as they get their lawns and yards ready for the warmer season.

To assist customers in calculating how much mulch they require, the Mulch and Top Soil Calculator have three parts. The user first selects the kind of mulch or dirt they want, then measures the area they want to cover, and lastly types in how deep they want the material to go.

Users can click “Calculate” after entering their information to determine how much mulch they will need. To save time in the future, the findings can be sent.

The Weed, Plant, and Pest Problem Solver asks customers a series of questions on their location and pest or weed issue before directing them to a suggested remedy and item.

These capabilities, along with others like Paint Color Center, Patio Create Your Own Collection, Fencing Project Planner, and Decking Project Planner was recently added to The Home Depot iPhone app.

Increasing app usage

Retailers’ points of differentiation can be strengthened by using interactive shopping solutions to offer more value to current and potential customers. They can also bridge the gap between the actual services that merchants provide and the products they sell, relieving the burden of constantly competing on price. Derrick Lin, brand and mobile strategist at Resource/Ammirati, Columbus, OH, stated that interactive shopping tools “have always been crucial to the success of big box as well as specialist businesses who have extensive inventory selections.”

Since they give app users an incentive to keep store apps on their phones, interactive shopping options are even more essential to the success and longevity of retailer apps, according to him. They help increase app sessions, foster brand loyalty, and—most importantly—provide more opportunities for transactions. The Home Depot is utilizing native ads on the Huffington Post news feed as well as mobile advertising to raise awareness of their spring offers (see story).

With nearly 40% of all orders placed on homedepot.com in 2014 being picked up in a nearby store, The Home Depot’s spring omnichannel drive demonstrates how consumers are increasingly purchasing across a range of channels. The new features are added to Home Depot’s current selection of mobile-friendly products, which already includes a shopping app that lets customers make shopping lists, check local inventory, and find products in-store.

Shoppers may view what a product would look like in their garden or on their patio using the augmented reality features of the app. In order to help customers identify things that aren’t on the shelf, Home Depot also provides smartphone-enabled catalogs across all of its stores.

The client experience

Smart merchants are investigating interactive shopping technologies to improve the experience as mobile use throughout the purchasing process continues to increase.

Understanding the consumer journey is essential to developing a successful interactive shopping application for mobile devices.

Customers won’t necessarily start their research by going to the tool sections, according to Mr. Lin. And sometimes they are unaware that certain tools are available. It’s crucial to have the capacity to offer tools and the adaptability for mobile consumers to use such tools at various stages of their journey.

Retailers should employ mobile functionality to enhance shopping tools and make them more pleasurable and useful. Considerations for key functions include Bluetooth, touch screens, cameras, and 6-axis accelerometers.

Retailers with physical locations must consider omnichannel experiences as well

According to Jason Goldberg, global vice president of commerce strategy at Razorfish, “we’re seeing shoppers use their mobile devices in the aisle to help make purchase decisions.” For instance, on Black Friday of last year, 10% of Target’s online sales came from customers using mobile devices inside a Target store.

Therefore, he stated, “retailers must provide the digital pre-shopping experiences that their customers want and demand.” “These new Home Depot buying tools are a wonderful illustration of the kinds of in-store experiences that digitally savvy customers anticipate.”

