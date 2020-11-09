Home and Away review: Ryder dishes out the relationship advice and Justin almost gives birth to his tumour

The producers drag out the beginning of the episode with talk of Bella getting out of town and finding a lawyer for her recently imprisoned brother, Colby.

To be honest I’m shocked that the best lawyer in the world isn’t already living in Summer Bay but there’s certainly an opening for one now.

Eventually we get to the bit I’ve been waiting for – Roo telling Owen Daddo that she ran away in the middle of the night because she’s really in love with his dead brother.

Still no news on who the witness was that put Colby behind bars.

I have a feeling they’re going to resolve their issues because they’re practically in matching outfits, but — wardrobe aside — Owen is completely clueless as to why Roo’s family are cranky with him.

Camera IconWardrobe department dressing love interests like parents who dress their twins the same. Credit: Channel 7

“The reason why I’ve been avoiding you is because I have no idea what to say,” Roo says to Owen Daddo.

They continue after another ad break.

“It’s not really an ideal situation to have your twin brother’s name called out by the women you’re in bed with,” Daddo says.

Roo apologises and Daddo is somewhat sympathetic but it’s still niggling at him because it’s his dead brother he’s competing with and he starts “acting like a child”.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s already left the Bay,” Roo says to Maz.

But he hasn’t. He’s consulted Ryder — which is a worry.

“People come to me far and wide for my relationship advice,” Ryder says. “Ryder’s love clinic is in session.”

I’m yet to see any evidence of Ryder in action but I guess he could have been pulling the ladies in primary school before my time.

“I’m so confused,” Daddo says. But he always looks confused.

“I need her to know that she can trust me.”

Anyway, Owen Daddo finds Roo and decides he’s going to give her space until she figures out which brother she’s in love with.

“I’m here so when you’re ready you come find me,” Daddo says.

It’s all very amicable but I wanted some grand gesture so naturally I’m disappointed.

Next up is Justin who wakes up from his nap, says he’s fine and goes straight back to bed – not unlike my day yesterday. Except I was hungover and Justin has a tumour.

Camera IconStunning performance from Justin. Credit: Channel 7

Justin’s pain levels are unbearable and it sounds like he’s giving birth to the tumour.

I’m just happy he’s doing something — albeit deteriorating — but it makes for far more exciting TV than having him mope around endlessly.

“I just need more pills,” Justin manages to get out between the wincing.

Lastly is the Parata and gang incident.

Mac offers to give them money several times but they don’t accept the handout because it would damage their reputation as men or something.

Camera IconOffering the money again. Credit: Channel 7

So they decide to do nothing about their money and live their best life.

Nikau declares that he’s not moving to New Zealand and heads out for a night on the town, watching Ryder pour beers on the house at Salt.

But he is chased down by an ominous car and freaks out.

“Uncle a car nearly ran me over,” he says to Ari on the phone.

The neighbourhood gossip, John, knows something is going on and keeps him company until Ari rescues him.

Camera IconNo NZ for Nikau. Credit: Channel 7

“Something shook that boy up,” John says

The go back to the Parata house — without John but I’m sure he would have loved to go instead of straining his ears — and they accept that the creep called Leon and his gang of people holding baseball bats are coming after them.