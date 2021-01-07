Hollywood Calls For Trump’s Impeachment Or Invocation Of The 25th Amendment

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, meanwhile, tweets she’s “drawing up Articles of Impeachment” herself.

As Capitol Hill descends further into chaos while President Donald Trump’s faithful show their support with civil unrest, Hollywood is making one thing very clear: They want him out, and fast.

While there’s only 14 days until President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office, many big names believe that’s two weeks too many to have Trump in the White House. So far, there’s been a lot of social media chatter about Vice President Mike Pence invoking the 25th amendment to get him out, or an impeachment and immediate removal from office.

On Wednesday afternoon, Congresswoman Ilhan Omar tweeted out that she was already drawing up Articles of Impeachment for Trump. She wrote, “Donald J. Trump should be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate” and added, “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley agreed, tweeting that Trump “should immediately be impeached by the House of Representatives & removed from office by the United States Senate as soon as Congress reconvenes. This is dangerous & unacceptable.” Also on board was Congressman David Cicilline, who wrote, “This is outrageous, and the president caused it. We should impeach and convict him tomorrow.”

Congressman Ted Lieu, meanwhile, told Pence, “You need to start the 25th Amendment. @RealDonaldTrump is detached from reality.” Agreeing with him was The National Association of Manufacturers, who released a statement saying the VP should “seriously consider working with the Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment to preserve democracy.”

The 25th Amendment gives the VP and a majority of the sitting cabinet members the power to legally remove the president from office if they believe he’s “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.”

While it remains to be seen whether any of this will actually happen, celebrities are trying to manifest either option into existence. See all the supporters below.

25th Amendment! That’s the Tweet. #CoupAttempt — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

25th amendment. — Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) January 6, 2021

impeach + remove. https://t.co/1hvl51pa23 — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) January 6, 2021

Invoke. The. 25th. Amendment. — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) January 6, 2021

Ratify the electoral college and then impeach Trump up or down vote . Have senate remove him — John Cusack (@johncusack) January 6, 2021

25th Amendment Sec 4 Over to you @VP. pic.twitter.com/hziPA4WBhc — Jeffrey Georgia On My Mind Wright (@jfreewright) January 6, 2021

Excuse me isn’t this enough for 25th amendment pic.twitter.com/YmMHaNp8pw — Leslie Jones 🦋 (@Lesdoggg) January 6, 2021

It’s time for the 25th AMENDMENT, SECTION 4. 🇺🇸 — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) January 6, 2021

It is entirely irresponsible, reckless and dangerous to allow Donald Trump to remain President of the USA for one more day. He still has the nuclear code, and command of the US Armed Forces. He will stop at nothing. He himself must be stopped. The 25th Amendment must be invoked. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) January 6, 2021

ARREST @realDonaldTrump TODAY.25th Amendment NOW. — Titus (@TitusNation) January 6, 2021

Impeach him @POTUS tonight using the #25thAmendment he is crazy! Jb — John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) January 6, 2021

Domestic terrorism happening in DC and at the Capitol is unfortunately not surprising at all because… America. And because Trump and the entire GOP party have been inciting and stoking violence and now they are instigating an insurrection and a coup. Invoke the 25th amendment. — Nyle DiMarco (@NyleDiMarco) January 6, 2021

25th Amendment. — Colin Hanks (@ColinHanks) January 6, 2021

It is long past time to invoke the 25th Amendment and end a presidency that poses a clear and present danger to America. — Mike Barnicle (@mikebarnicle) January 6, 2021

We love you …you’re special….. bring on the 25th amendment — Kyle Gallner (@KyleGallner) January 6, 2021

25th amendment —duh…like three years ago. This was 4 years in the making. This President was allowed to break laws and norms and repeatedly disgrace the US constitution — all leading up to a moment like this—this is heartbreaking but absolutely expected. — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) January 6, 2021

Hello cabinet? 25th amendment? Fire @realDonaldTrump he is a traitorous grifter. Law and order president my ass! Lock him up! — Lea DeLaria (@realleadelaria) January 6, 2021

If we do not hold these seditionists to account, this WILL happen again. Full stop. Arrest them, impeach them, and hold them all accountable. https://t.co/2jLXL5Fjry — Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 6, 2021

THIS. Shut this Anti-American terrorist up, and remove from our White House NOW. https://t.co/8onbliuZCs — Willie Garson 🇺🇸 (@WillieGarson) January 6, 2021

This @realDonaldTrump tweet has not aged well! He was real strong talking about #BlackLivesMatter protestors; but he isn’t taking an aggressive approach against the treasonous, domestic terrorist rioters that he radicalized! #25thAmendment pic.twitter.com/L5ypHZUrLW — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) January 6, 2021

A real Vice President and real Cabinet members would invoke the 25th Amendment, and Mike Pence would become acting President immediately to calm the unrest caused by the soon to be Ex-President. — Tim Matheson (@Tim_Matheson) January 6, 2021

not a “mob” — not a “militia” — these are white supremacist TERRORISTS. and trump just said “we love you.” Everything in my body hurts. we must impeach immediately! https://t.co/WKnaP5CwJw — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) January 6, 2021

Impeach and remove now. — Timothy Simons (@timothycsimons) January 6, 2021

