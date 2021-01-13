Hollywood box business profits plunges 80personal computer as coronavirus devastates US cinema

Some 274 films – including blockbusters like Bond movie No Time to Die, Top rated Gun: Maverick and the ninth Rapid and Furious action film – had been moved to 2021 launch dates, according to the Comscore report.

That still left Sony Images cop caper Undesirable Boys for Everyday living, released in January very last calendar year, as the prime-earning motion picture in North The usa for 2020 with $206 million. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame ruled the domestic box office with $858 million.

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, which Warner Bros hoped would tempt punters again into cinemas in the summertime, took just $58 million in the US and Canada.

Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with Comscore, said that 2020 income – much of it from push-in venues – was grounds for hope offered that some field observers had feared the determine would be even more compact.

“That should be incredibly encouraging to any person who was fearful that movie-likely would not appear back again at all,” Mr Dergarabedian said.

