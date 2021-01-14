Hollyoaks spoilers: Warren exposes his affair with Sienna to save himself

[ad_1]



Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) exposed the fact about his affair with Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) to a shocked Summer months Ranger (Rhiannon Clements) in Hollyoaks tonight (January 13).

Summer months identified herself on the getting close of Sienna’s wrath, just after Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) exposed that the newcomer experienced kissed him previously this 7 days.

Sienna warned the youthful female to stay absent from her beau, but she was later on left shaken when Summer implied that she understood her big solution.

Viewers will know that Summer season overheard Sienna and Warren’s heated showdown at the garage — in which the previous outlined a thing about a mystery remaining concealed.

Summer time was hellbent on figuring out what that top secret was, and right after Grace Black (Tamara Wall) crammed her in on what kind of a individual Warren is, she set off to confront the mechanic.

Getting remembered a time when her father Cormac (James Gaddas) talked about Warren, Summer joined the dots and came to imagine that Warren was the a person who place him in a coma.

She in the end accused him of such a detail, but currently being the qualified liar that he is, Warren managed to retain relaxed and snicker off her accusations.

Summer season was possessing none of it — revealing that she is familiar with he and Sienna are keeping a solution.

Desperate to deal with his tracks, Warren discovered that the large secret is that he and Sienna have been having an affair.

Summer time was remaining in shock, but what will she do with this information?

Tonight’s instalment observed Brody propose to Sienna — and Sienna said sure, so she could not be more joyful.

Will Summer time damage that pleasure? Will she inform Brody the truth about Sienna’s affair with Warren?

Hollyoaks carries on Monday January 18 at 7pm on E4. A common Friday Favorite airs tomorrow at 7pm — find out which a single in this article.

If you have obtained a soap or Television set story, video or images get in touch by emailing us soaps@metro.co.united kingdom – we’d appreciate to hear from you.

Be a part of the community by leaving a remark below and stay up-to-date on all matters soaps at our homepage.

Additional : Hollyoaks star Kirsty-Leigh Porter reveals system bag loss of life ‘could basically be any person

A lot more : Hollyoaks spoilers: Connor Calland reveals he is ‘pulling hairs out’ in excess of system bag demise