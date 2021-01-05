Hollyoaks spoilers: Sienna arrives clean about her affair with Warren in big showdown

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is riddled with guilt in Hollyoaks, and thus will make a substantial decision, as she reveals the real truth about her affair with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) to Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart).

Viewers will know that Liberty witnessed Sienna snogging Warren above the festive interval.

On the other hand, Sienna eventually produced her sister believe that she’d hallucinated the kiss.

As a end result, Liberty refuses to appear house from the hospital, which leaves Damon Kinsella (Jacob Roberts) unbelievably upset.

Sienna confides in Warren about her lie, and even though Warren finds the whole detail rather amusing, Sienna is loaded with guilt.

Thus, she can make a enormous selection.

Certainly, she finds Liberty, and confesses that she has, in truth, been acquiring an affair with Warren.

Liberty is taken aback, and reveals that she wants to inform Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward) almost everything!

Sienna tries to silence her, begging her to continue to keep shtum — informing her that if she tells the real truth, their complete spouse and children will be torn apart.

Has Sienna accomplished sufficient to convince Liberty to keep peaceful?

Or will Liberty abide by via and reveal her sister’s top secret?

A person to enjoy: Monday January 11 at 7pm on E4.

