Hollyoaks spoilers: Liberty destroys Sienna as she exposes her affair with Warren?

Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) was left in shock in Hollyoaks tonight (January 11), as Liberty Savage (Jessamy Stoddart) vowed to expose her affair with Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas).

Sienna has been possessing an affair with Warren for numerous months now, and in spite of her motivation to Brody Hudson (Adam Woodward), she’s been unable to resist her ex’s charms.

Having said that, her contentment was almost wrecked more than the festive time, when Liberty witnessed her kissing Warren, and subsequently discovered all to Brody.

Sienna managed to rescue her partnership by convincing Liberty that she was hallucinating, but she’s been riddled with guilt about these kinds of a matter at any time because.

In tonight’s version of the Channel 4 soap, Liberty refused to occur household from the clinic, as she considered she wasn’t prepared after her ‘hallucination’ over Christmas.

When Sienna discovered about Liberty’s refusal to return household, she was horrified, and as a result established out to communicate to her sister.

She ultimately did just that, and owning realised that she sabotaged Liberty’s restoration with her lie, she arrived cleanse, confirming that she has, in truth, been owning an affair with Warren.

Liberty was shocked, but she understood in which Sienna was coming from, and as a result resolved to forgive her sister.

However, Sienna was finally remaining in shock, as Liberty revealed that she intends to convey to Brody about her affair.

Will she observe by?

Hollyoaks continues Tuesday January 12 at 7pm on E4.

