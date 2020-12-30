Hollyoaks spoilers: Charlie charged with Jordan’s murder as Mandy hides Ella’s secret?

Ella Richardson (Erin Palmer) confessed to mum Mandy (Sarah Jayne Dunn) that she killed Jordan Price tag (Connor Calland) in Hollyoaks (December 30).

Jordan was killed in the course of a showdown with Ella and Charlie Dean (Charlie Behan) in Monday’s hour-very long instalment.

On the other hand, it discovered in the subsequent episode through a flashback that it wasn’t Charlie who killed Jordan, but fairly it was Ella.

Sure, as Jordan and Charlie struggled, Ella — still believing Jordan to be a menace — intervened, and stabbed the drug dealer.

Tonight’s edition of the Channel 4 cleaning soap observed the citizens of the eponymous village occur to conditions with the occasions of New Year’s Eve.

Mandy attempted to get Ella to open up her ordeal. The youthful girl did so, as she described everything she’d long gone as a result of.

Mandy was apologetic, but she quickly started blaming Charlie for the entire detail — arguing that he’s a negative affect.

Unable to listen to her mum badmouthing her very best pal, Ella came cleanse — revealing that it wasn’t Charlie who’d killed Jordan, it was her!

Mandy was left in shock, but she eventually knowledgeable her daughter to preserve shtum.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=bbZscz0rQuY

Meanwhile, Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) and (Ashley Taylor Dawson) experienced to convey to Charlie that he was going to be billed with Jordan’s murder.

Will Mandy hold silent and therefore allow Charlie be charged with a criminal offense he did not commit?

Hollyoaks carries on Monday January 4 2020 at 7pm on E4.

